Hong Kong Stock Market Has Flat Lead For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday halted the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 525 points or 2.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,080-point plateau and it may spin its wheels again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky following reports that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has fueled a worldwide spike in the illness. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the properties, technology stocks and oil companies.

For the day, the index dropped 194.02 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 23,086.54 after trading between 23,008.28 and 23,253.98.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies and China Resources Land both surrendered 1.77 percent, while AIA Group eased 0.13 percent, Alibaba Group tanked 2.56 percent, Alibaba Health Info dropped 0.78 percent, ANTA Sports sank 0.85 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 1.88 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) stumbled 1.08 percent, CITIC slumped 1.01 percent, CNOOC fell 0.49 percent, Country Garden plummeted 4.31 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 0.61 percent, Galaxy Entertainment lost 0.50 percent, Hang Lung Properties retreated 1.47 percent, Henderson Land was down 0.15 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 0.66 percent, Li Ning fell 0.12 percent, Longfor weakened 1.07 percent, Meituan plunged 3.31 percent, New World Development jumped 1.15 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 0.07 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skidded 1.17 percent, WuXi Biologics declined 1.58 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity. All three of the major averages opened higher on Wednesday, and the Dow stayed that way throughout. The NASDAQ quickly turned lower and finished slightly under the line. The S&P 500 bounced back and forth and ended slightly in the green.

The Dow advanced 90.42 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 36,488.63, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.51 points or 0.10 percent to close at 15,766.22 and the S&P rose 6.71 points or 0.14 percent to end at 4,793.06.

Traders seemed reluctant to continue making significant moves following recent strength in the markets, which has helped stocks recover from the sell-off seen in reaction to initial reports about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While Omicron has contributed to a surge in new coronavirus cases around the world, traders seem optimistic that the milder symptoms associated with the new strain will not lead to a significant economic slowdown.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors noted an unexpected pullback in pending home sales in November.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday, extending recent gains after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week. Crude oil for February delivery climbed $0.58 or 0.8 percent to $76.56 a barrel.