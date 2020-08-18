Hong Kong Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 50 points or 0.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,350-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, particularly from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financials and insurance companies, while the properties, casinos and oil stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 164.33 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 25,347.34 after trading between 25,163.29 and 25,588.67.

Among the actives, China Life Insurance skyrocketed 5.17 percent, while Sino Land plummeted 3.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 3.74 percent, Hang Lung Properties soared 3.44 percent, Ping An Insurance spiked 2.83 percent, CITIC accelerated 2.37 percent, Galaxy Entertainment rallied 1.70 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.28 percent, New World Development and Henderson Land both jumped 1.00 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical climbed 0.91 percent, Power Assets perked 0.90 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas and BOC Hong Kong both gathered 0.89 percent, Hang Seng Bank skidded 0.80 percent, Sun Hing Kai Properties dropped 0.71 percent, Wharf Real Estate sank 0.69 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 0.64 percent, China Resources Land added 0.58 percent, AAC Technologies gained 0.53 percent, Sands China lost 0.46 percent, WH Group rose 0.44 percent, Tencent Holdings fell 0.39 percent, AIA Group was up 0.20 percent, CNOOC slid 0.11 percent, China Mobile eased 0.09 percent and China Mengniu Dairy was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is split, with the NASDAQ and S&P remaining in the green all day on Monday, while the Dow spent the session in the red.

The Dow sank 86.11 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,844.91, while the NASDAQ spiked 110.42 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,129.73 and the S&P 500 rose 9.14 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,381.99.

The weakness from the Dow came from selling pressure on Boeing, financials and oil companies. The NASDAQ, as usual, got a lift from the technology stocks - particularly Tesla, with surged 11.20 percent on the day.

Meanwhile, with the U.S. Presidential election campaign heating up, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have aggressively ramped up their efforts to reach out to as many prospective voters as they can before polling on November 3.

The Democratic national convention in the United States began Monday, where Biden will formally become the candidate to challenge Trump in the November election.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve on Monday reported a much bigger than expected decrease by its index of regional manufacturing activity in August, while the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence matched a record high in August.

Oil prices shrugged off early weakness Monday to jump higher, recovering from news of output increase and demand drop. West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 57 cents, or 1.34 percent at $42.76 a barrel.