Hong Kong Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 600 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng now rests just above the 20,170-point plateau and it's looking at continued support again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology, retail and energy stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the oil companies and mixed performances from the property and technology stocks.

For the day, the index picked up 59.17 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 20,171.27 after trading between 20,067.98 and 20,370.74.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tanked 1.90 percent, while Alibaba Group declined 1.50 percent, Alibaba Health Info tumbled 1.81 percent, ANTA Sports sank 0.76 percent, China Life Insurance slumped 0.35 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 0.52 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 2.76 percent, CITIC rallied 1.17 percent, CNOOC soared 1.78 percent, Country Garden advanced 0.87 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical climbed 1.03 percent, Galaxy Entertainment perked 0.13 percent, Hang Lung Properties fell 0.28 percent, Henderson Land rose 0.15 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas jumped 1.41 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.43 percent, JD.com retreated 1.49 percent, Lenovo plunged 2.44 percent, Li Ning plummeted 3.06 percent, Meituan was up 0.06 percent, New World Development spiked 1.20 percent, Techtronic Industries eased 0.11 percent, Xiaomi Corporation added 0.54 percent, WuXi Biologics gathered 0.38 percent and China Resources Land and CK Infrastructure were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened fairly flat on Wednesday and showed little movement in the morning but accelerated into the close to end solidly higher.

The Dow jumped 191.66 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 32,120.28, while the NASDAQ spiked 170.29 points or 1.51 percent to end at 11,434.74 and the S&P 500 gained 37.25 points or 0.95 percent to close at 3,978.73.

The higher close on Wall Street came as the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting offered few surprises, although the central bank indicated it intends to move expeditiously to a more neutral monetary policy stance.

The shift toward a more neutral monetary policy stance comes as the Fed seeks to return inflation to its 2 percent goal while sustaining strong labor market conditions.

In economic news, the Commerce Department showed new orders for durable goods increased by less than expected in April.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by tight supplies and expectations of higher demand during the summer driving season. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July gained $0.56 or 0.5 percent at $110.33 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In March, imports were down 6.0 percent on year and exports fell an annual 8.9 percent for a trade deficit of HKD37.3 billion.