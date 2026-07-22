Hong Kong Stock Market May Bounce Higher Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two of three days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 1,000 points or 4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 25,130-point plateau although it figures to rebound again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financial and energy companies were mitigated by support from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 10.76 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 25,132.29 after trading between 24,991.39 and 25,253.65.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 385.38 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 52,224.64, while the NASDAQ advanced 329.13 points or 1.29 percent to end at 25,837.21 and the S&P 500 gained 65.92 points or 0.89 percent to close at 7,509.20.

A positive reaction to some of the latest earnings news inspired traders to pick up stocks such as 3M (MMM), General Motors (GM) and Novartis (NVS) at reduced levels.

Strength among technology stocks also contributed to the rally, as reflected by the jump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index soaring 5.9 percent and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping 5.2 percent.

Crude oil prices spiked on Tuesday as the U.S. attacked Iran for the 10th straight day, reinforcing supply concerns due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $1.77 or 2.13 percent at $85.00 per barrel.