Hong Kong Stock Market May Find Renewed Support

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 900 points or 3.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 24,000-point plateau although it's likely to see bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on easing virus concerns and support from crude oil. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the properties, casinos and technology stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 259.14 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 23,995.72 after trading between 23,916.63 and 24,214.68.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies declined 1.79 percent, while AIA Group slumped 1.33 percent, Alibaba Group retreated 1.78 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 4.69 percent, ANTA Sports dipped 0.54 percent, China Life Insurance stumbled 1.48 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 1.11 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) weakened 1.34 percent, China Resources Land lost 0.71 percent, CITIC added 0.53 percent, Country Garden shed 0.74 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.69 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 2.90 percent, Hang Lung Properties slipped 0.50 percent, Henderson Land sank 1.32 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.23 percent, Li Ning softened 0.48 percent, Longfor slid 0.61 percent, Meituan skidded 1.62 percent, New World Development lost 0.64 percent, Sands China tanked 3.58 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties was down 0.21 percent, Techtronic Industries surrendered 2.17 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dropped 1.03 percent, WuXi Biologics plunged 4.29 percent and CNOOC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday, ebbed towards the break but rebounded to finish firmly higher.

The Dow jumped 216.30 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 35.970.99, while the NASDAQ climbed 113.23 points or 0.73 percent to end at 15,630.60 and the S&P 500 gained 44.57 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,712.02. For the week, the Dow spiked 4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 3.6 percent and the S&P jumped 3.8 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came even after the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest annual rate of in nearly 40 years in November.

While the elevated rate of inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases next week, traders seemed relieved that the price growth was not even faster.

A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in early December.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday on easing worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.73 or 1 percent at $71.67 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 8.2 percent in the week, the best weekly returns since end August.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q3 data for industrial production later today; in the three months prior, output advanced 5.6 percent on year.