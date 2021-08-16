Hong Kong Stock Market May Find Traction On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking almost 270 points or 1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,400-point plateau although it's likely to stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with earnings news and bargain hunting potentially limited by sinking crude oil prices and surging coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the casinos and financials and mixed performances from the property and oil companies.

For the day, the index dropped 126.20 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 26,391.62 after trading between 26,200.24 and 26,521.95.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies slid 0.53 percent, while AIA Group climbed 1.42 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 2.49 percent, Alibaba Health Info added 0.66 percent, ANTA Sports shed 0.83 percent, China Life Insurance slipped 0.46 percent, China Mengniu Dairy eased 0.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.36 percent, China Resources Land sank 1.02 percent, CNOOC rose 0.36 percent, Country Garden skidded 1.76 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical lost 0.73 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dipped 0.51 percent, Hang Lung Properties dropped 0.96 percent, Henderson Land advanced 0.85 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.47 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.68 percent, Longfor tanked 2.61 percent, Meituan declined 1.35 percent, New World Development was down 0.40 percent, Sands China plummeted 3.27 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties surrendered 1.08 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 2.47 percent, Xiaomi Corporation plunged 3.23 percent, WuXi Biologics jumped 1.92 percent and CITIC and Wharf Real Estate were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but all managed to finish slightly to the upside.

The Dow added 15.53 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 35,515.38, while the NASDAQ rose 6.64 points or 0.04 percent to close at 14,822.90 and the S&P 500 added 7.17 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,468.00. For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

Corporate results offered support, led by Walt Disney, which posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and a strong growth of its customer base.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary report said U.S. consumer sentiment index fell to an almost 10-year low. Also, the Labor Department said import and export prices both increase more than expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday as traders weighed the outlook for energy demand amid spikes in the delta variant coronavirus in several countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended down $0.65 or 0.9 percent at $68.44 a barrel.