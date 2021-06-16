Hong Kong Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market turned lower again on Tuesday, one session after ending the seven-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 730 points or 2.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 28,640-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, casinos, properties and oil companies. For the day, the index sank 203.60 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 28,638.53 after trading between 28,453.48 and 28,946.44. Among the actives, AAC Technologies gained 0.45 percent, while AIA Group surrendered 1.73 percent, Alibaba Group added 0.58 percent, Alibaba Health Info retreated 2.23 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 2.71 percent, China Life Insurance slipped 0.89 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 1.66 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.89 percent, China Resources Land shed 1.24 percent, CITIC tanked 2.84 percent, CNOOC tumbled 2.41 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slid 0.48 percent, Galaxy Entertainment weakened 0.96 percent, Hang Lung Properties dropped 1.42 percent, Henderson Land eased 0.26 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 1.14 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 1.19 percent, Longfor slid 1.08 percent, Meituan sank 1.56 percent, New World Development skidded 2.37 percent, Sands China was down 0.88 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties dipped 0.90 percent, Techtronic Industries plummeted 3.48 percent, WuXi Biologics plunged 3.04 percent and Xiaomi Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow shed 94.42 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 34,299.33, while the NASDAQ dropped 101.29 points or 0.71 percent to end at 14,072.86 and the S&P 500 fell 8.56 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,246.59.

The selling pressure on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today.

The two-day Fed meeting that began today is not likely to result in any changes to monetary policy, but the central bank could signal that it is beginning to think about scaling back its asset purchases.

The Fed announcement on Wednesday is likely to acknowledge the recent increase in inflation, which was highlighted by Tuesday's Labor Department report showing record annual producer price growth.

In other economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by more than expected in May, while the Fed said industrial production increased more than expected last month.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, with traders betting on hopes demand for oil will see a significant increase in the second of this year amid signs of a strong economic rebound from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.24 or 1.8 percent at $72.12 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than years.