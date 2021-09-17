Hong Kong Stock Market Overdue For Support On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, plunging more than 1,530 points or 6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,660-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat and mixed on concerns for the outlook of interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the casinos, financials, properties and technology stocks, although the oil companies were up.

For the day, the index tumbled 365.36 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 24,667.85 after trading between 24,505.21 and 25,045.55.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies and Alibaba Group both weakened 1.62 percent, while AIA Group stumbled 2.11 percent, Alibaba Health Info surrendered 1.60 percent, ANTA Sports retreated 2.88 percent, China Life Insurance gave away 0.76 percent, China Mengniu Dairy fell 0.72 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.77 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 3.34 percent, CITIC lost 1.23 percent, CNOOC rose 0.12 percent, Country Garden cratered 10.70 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tanked 3.57 percent, Galaxy Entertainment eased 0.13 percent, Hang Lung Properties sank 0.68 percent, Henderson Land dropped 1.47 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slipped 0.80 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 0.91 percent, Li Ning skidded 2.98 percent, Longfor plunged 3.65 percent, Meituan was down 0.60 percent, New World Development shed 1.27 percent, Sands China plummeted 7.96 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties sank 1.50 percent, Techtronic Industries fell 1.10 percent, Xiaomi Corporation declined 2.37 percent and WuXi Biologics dipped 0.85 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and then spent most of the session in the red, with only the NASDAQ inching out above the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 63.07 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 34,751.32, while the NASDAQ rose 20.39 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,181.92 and the S&P 500 fell 6.95 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,473.75.

The lackluster close on Wall Street followed the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. retail sales in August.

While the rebound in retail sales partly reflected a shift back to online spending amid the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the resilience shown by consumers may encourage the Federal Reserve to follow through on plans to begin tapering its asset purchases later this year.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Thursday, giving up early gains on concerns over China's decision to release some crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October settled at $72.61 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.