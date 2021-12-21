Hong Kong Stock Market Predicted To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, dropping more than 725 points or 3 percent in that span. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 22,750-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests continued consolidation on rising Omicron COVID-19 concerns. The European and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the properties, casinos and oil and technology stocks.

For the day, the index stumbled 447.77 points or 1.93 percent to finish at 22,744.86 after trading between 22,665.25 and 23,145.30. Among the actives, AAC Technologies tumbled 4.16 percent, while AIA Group sank 1.82 percent, Alibaba Group skidded 2.14 percent, Alibaba Health Info surrendered 3.71 percent, ANTA Sports tanked 4.45 percent, China Life Insurance and Hang Lung Properties both slipped 0.77 percent, China Mengniu Dairy and CK Infrastructure both rose 0.11 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and China Resources Land both lost 1.36 percent, CITIC lost 0.65 percent, CNOOC was down 0.76 percent, Country Garden cratered 5.75 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 1.35 percent, Galaxy Entertainment slumped 1.92 percent, Henderson Land slid 1.08 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.17 percent, Li Ning plummeted 4.82 percent, Longfor stumbled 2.11 percent, Meituan retreated 2.92 percent, New World Development weakened 1.99 percent, Sands China shed 1.69 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties dipped 1.07 percent, Techtronic Industries dropped 1.73 percent, Xiaomi Corporation declined 3.29 percent, WuXi Biologics plunged 4.49 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged. The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Monday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 433.28 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 34,932.16, while the NASDAQ sank 188.74 points or 1.24 percent to close at 14,980.94 and the S&P 500 lost 52.62 points or 1.14 percent to end at 4,568.02.

Concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus contributed to the weakness on Wall Street. With the World Health Organization saying the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, traders seem worried the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

The spread of the Omicron variant could also lead to further global supply chain issues, which have contributed to elevated inflation.

Democratic West Virgina senator Joe Manchin's announcement that he will not support the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan added to the negative sentiment.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday as a rapid surge in Omicron variant of the coronavirus and stricter restrictions on movements in several countries raised concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down by $2.63 or 3.7 percent at $68.23 a barrel. Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide November numbers for consume prices later today; in October, inflation was up 2.8 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.