Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 560 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,325-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology shares tempered by weakness from oil stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the properties, casinos and oil and technology stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 79.98 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 25,327.97 after trading between 25,210.56 and 25,527.13.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plunged 2.08 percent, while AIA Group perked 0.30 percent, Alibaba Group and Techtronic Industries both lost 0.49 percent, Alibaba Health Info soared 2.70 percent, ANTA Sports climbed 1.45 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.29 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tanked 1.89 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.05 percent, China Resources Land rallied 2.10 percent, CITIC was up 0.13 percent, CNOOC gained 0.25 percent, Country Garden surged 2.96 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 1.79 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 0.79 percent, Hang Lung Properties plummeted 2.59 percent, Henderson Land declined 1.03 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas skidded 1.19 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.23 percent, Li Ning jumped 1.48 percent, Longfor accelerated 2.47 percent, Meituan spiked 2.62 percent, New World Development rose 0.15 percent, Sands China eased 0.11 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties shed 0.60 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gathered 0.48 percent and WuXi Biologics dropped 0.66 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages open modestly higher on Friday but accelerated as the day progressed, finishing at or near session highs.

The Dow jumped 179.11 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 36,100.31, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.66 points or 1.00 percent to close at 15,860.96 and the S&P 500 gained 33.58 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,682.85. For the week, the Dow dipped 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P eased 0.3 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as the concerns about inflation raised by the Labor Department's consumer price report seem to have been short-lived.

Federal Reserve officials have also repeatedly described the factors driving inflation as transitory, indicating the central bank is not currently considering accelerating monetary policy tightening.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil futures tumbled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by a firm dollar and a downward revision in global oil demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $0.80 or 1 percent at $80.79 a barrel.