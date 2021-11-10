Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 450 points or 1.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,810-point plateau although it figures to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation after several days of gains, although support from crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion. The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks and a mixed picture from the properties. For the day, the index gained 49.20 point or 0.20 percent to finish at 24,813.13 after trading between 24,678.66 and 24,956.37. Among the actives, AAC Technologies added 0.63 percent, while AIA Group skidded 0.64 percent, Alibaba Group eased 0.13 percent, Alibaba Health Info soared 3.01 percent, ANTA Sports surged 3.55 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 0.58 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 1.03 percent, China Resources Land was down 0.17 percent, CITIC and Sun Hung Kai Properties both shed 0.55 percent, CNOOC lost 0.37 percent, Country Garden jumped 1.93 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rallied 1.39 percent, Hang Lung Properties retreated 1.01 percent, Henderson Land gained 0.15 percent, Li Ning accelerated 2.26 percent, Longfor declined 0.73 percent, Meituan fell 0.29 percent, New World Development sank 0.59 percent, Sands China tumbled 1.84 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 2.35 percent, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 10.20 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Galaxy Entertainment and Xiaomi Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and spent the entire session in the re easing from record closing highs.

The Dow skidded 112.24 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 36,319.98, while the NASDAQ lost 95.81 points or 0.60 percent to close at 15,886.54 and the S&P 500 fell 16.45 points or 0.35 percent to end at 4,695.25.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Tuesday amid rising hopes about the outlook for energy demand after the United States lifted travel restrictions to several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $2.22 or 2.7 percent at $84.15 a barrel.

The pullback on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as some traders cashed in on the recent strength in the markets.

Economic news may begin to attract increased attention, as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve will start to begin raising interest rates. The Fed has announced plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases but signaled that it will not be in a hurry to raise rates. On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in October.