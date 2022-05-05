Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Reverse Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the five-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,210 points or 6.1 percent. The Hang Seng now rests just beneath the 20,870-point plateau although it's expected to rebound again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism regarding the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the technology companies and casinos, while the properties offered support.

For the day, the index tumbled 232.37 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 20,869.52 after trading between 20,772.80 and 21,047.13.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies fell 0.43 percent, while Alibaba Group stumbled 3.74 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 7.48 percent, ANTA Sports retreated 2.89 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.17 percent, China Mengniu Dairy shed 0.95 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.51 percent, China Resources Land slid 0.41 percent, CITIC jumped 1.47 percent, CNOOC sank 1.44 percent, Country Garden tanked 4.77 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical and Galaxy Entertainment both lost 0.87 percent, ENN Energy soared 2.73 percent, Hang Lung Properties and Lenovo both gained 0.40 percent, Henderson Land climbed 1.26 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 1.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.43 percent, JD.com surrendered 4.08 percent, Li Ning declined 3.88 percent, Meituan tumbled 4.58 percent, New World Development improved 1.00 percent, Techtronic Industries skidded 2.61 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dropped 2.40 percent and WuXi Biologics plunged 5.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages hugged the unchanged line for most of the day before skyrocketing in the final hour.

The Dow surged 932.27 points or 2.81 percent to finish at 34,061.06, while the NASDAQ soared 401.10 points or 3.19 percent to end at 12,964.86 and the S&P 500 jumped 124.69 points or 2.99 percent to close at 4,300.17.

The late-day rally on Wall Street came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank does not plan to raise interest rates as aggressively as some had feared.

The comments from Powell came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates by half a percentage point in an effort to return elevated inflation to its 2 percent objective - even though overall U.S. economy activity edged down in the first quarter.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management showed an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in April. Also, payroll processor ADP showed U.S. private sector job growth slowed more than expected last month.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Wednesday, lifted by the European Union's decision to impose sanctions on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June climbed $5.58 or 5.5 percent to $107.79 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Hong Kong will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates; the benchmark lending rate currently sits at 0.75 percent. Hong Kong also will provide March data for retail sales; in February, sales tumbled 17.6 percent on year.