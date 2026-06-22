Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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22.06.2026 04:15:11
Hong Kong’s AI Adoption Outpaces Organizational Change, Microsoft Work Trend Index 2026 Finds
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The 2026 Work Trend Index draws on analysis of trillions of anonymized Microsoft 365 productivity signals, combined with survey insights from AI users and perspectives from experts in AI, work, and organizational psychology. The conclusion is consistent: the constraint is no longer what people can do, but how work is structured around them.
From Using AI to Being Frontier Professionals Who Refuse to Outsource Thinking
The Work Trend Index identifies the rise of Frontier Firms—organizations that deliberately rebuild their operating models around human-agent collaboration, rather than layering AI onto existing ways of working.
Realizing this shift requires transformation at both the individual and organizational level. The research outlines four modes of human-AI collaboration to help employees take the first step toward becoming Frontier Professionals, before progressing to designing agentic workflows:
Leadership and Culture Are the Real Multipliers
The research makes clear that technology alone is not the differentiator, but by how organizations lead, operate, and evolve. Organizational factors, including culture, manager support, and talent practices, account for more than twice the AI impact of individual mindset and behavior. In Hong Kong, Frontier Professionals are significantly more likely to say their managers set clear quality standards for AI work[iii], create space for experimentation[iv], and encourage more ambitious redesign of work[v].
"This is the Transformation Paradox facing Hong Kong today," said Leo Liu, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau. "AI adoption is moving fast on the ground, but many organizations are still trying to fit it into old operating models. To unlock real value, leaders must move beyond pilots and productivity gains, and intentionally redesign how work gets done—how teams collaborate, how managers lead, and how success is measured."
Microsoft is also announcing the launch of Copilot Cowork, designed to support this shift toward workflow redesign. Built on Microsoft's multi-model approach, this agentic system enables long-running tasks across multiple tools, with usage-based pricing, cost management, and governance capabilities to balance quality, performance, and cost, and helps organizations run complex workflows more efficiently at scale.
Microsoft brings this perspective as Customer Zero, applying the same principles internally to redesign workflows, build human-agent teams, and embed continuous learning into everyday work. Using Copilot Studio and Microsoft Foundry, Microsoft transformed its "Ask Microsoft" web agent from a standalone chatbot into a multi-agent system that routes conversations more effectively and supports more dynamic, context-aware interactions. This shift improves how customer intent is understood and addressed, while steering queries to the right resources or teams and allowing sales to focus on higher-value, high-intent engagement.
The solution delivered measurable business impact across customer engagement and operational efficiency, achieving up to 61% lower response latency and 70% fewer human escalations. Users who engaged with the agent were 10 times more likely to sign up for services and drove a 16% increase in product trial initiations.
"Inside Microsoft, we've learned that AI transformation is not a tooling exercise. It's an operating model shift," said Lorraine Bardeen, Corporate Vice President, MCAPS AI Transformation, Microsoft. "When leaders clarify how humans and agents work together, set standards for quality and judgment, and create room to experiment, organizations move faster and learn faster. That's what separates Frontier Firms from everyone else."
"We are entering a new era of work, where the traditional value formula is being rewritten," said Nancy Wang, Head of LinkedIn Greater China. "We call it the 'new math of work'—a concept introduced in LinkedIn's new book, Open to Work. The people and organizations that emerge strongest will be those who use the time freed up by AI to build work around what's actually harder to automate—the specific, contextual, human judgment that no tool can fully replicate, because no tool has lived what you've lived or knows what you know."
The message of the 2026 Work Trend Index is clear: access to AI will soon be table stakes. How work is designed around it will define the next generation of competitive advantage for Hong Kong organizations. For more insights, read the 2026 Work Trend Index Report.
[i] A higher share of AI users in Hong Kong are Frontier Professionals (18% vs. 16% globally), reflecting talent readiness. However, despite greater pressure to adapt to AI (75% vs. 65% globally), day-to-day demands often take precedence, with more in Hong Kong choosing to prioritize current goals over redesigning work with AI (57% vs. 45% globally).
[ii] This pattern is closely linked to limited organizational support. Only 19% of Hong Kong AI users say their leadership is clearly and consistently aligned on AI (vs. 26% globally), and just 10% say they are rewarded for reinventing work with AI even without immediate results (vs. 13% globally). Without stronger top-down direction, support, and recognition, employees naturally default to the safer path.
[iii] 79% Frontier Professionals say their manager sets quality standards for AI work, compared with 59% of Non-Frontier Professionals.
[iv] 80% Frontier Professionals say their manager creates space for experimentation, compared with 61% of Non-Frontier Professionals.
[v] 81% Frontier Professionals say their manager encourages more ambitious work redesign, compared with 63% of Non-Frontier Professionals.
Hashtag: #Microsoft
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About MicrosoftMicrosoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
News Source: Microsoft
22/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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