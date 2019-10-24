Hong Kong's Standard Chartered Bank Goes Digital in 30-year-old Building Amid Urban Renewal Push

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls and CBRE have developed a customized, integrated digital solution for the Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) office that is housed in the SCB Building in Kowloon East, Hong Kong. Led by the CBRE JCI Building Innovation Lab, this pilot deploys Johnson Controls' cloud-based Enterprise Management (JEM) platform, which is integrated with CBRE Vantage, to identify and resolve building inefficiencies, as well as to improve workplace efficiency through smart monitoring and preventive facility maintenance. The project supports the push for urban renewal of the Kowloon East region, which has been earmarked by the government for smart city development.

Energy conservation is the key driver to revitalize the office located within the 33-story building that was built in 1992. Upon project completion, 7 percent of the office's annual energy expenditure, will be reduced through identified optimization opportunities. An additional 5-7 percent in energy and operational savings has been projected for the next few years, based on the historical energy consumption trends.

The holistic solution enables occupants and employees to have insight into and control over their environment in a proactive and streamlined manner. The technology also alerts them of issues such as uneven heating and equipment failures to ensure the future needs of buildings are met.

Encouraged by the significant savings, Standard Chartered Bank has plans to implement similar enhancements for its 113 sites across Asia. Countries such as Singapore, Mainland China, South Korea, Japan and India have been identified, which is expected to deliver 5-15 percent annual energy savings and 5-10 percent annual maintenance and repair savings through operational insights and proactive and predictive HVAC asset management strategies.

"The improvements have exceeded our expectations by saving energy and money, and also revitalized the classically styled building by making the interior atmosphere more modern. The technology powering the office space is also smarter, more connected and sustainable," said Darren Sear, head of Engineering, Energy and Environment at Standard Chartered Bank, "We look forward to rolling out this practice to more cities in the Asia-Pacific region, to realize all-round connections, efficient management, and energy-saving operations among our office buildings."

By leveraging the expertise of Johnson Controls in smart building technology and CBRE in commercial real estate service, CBRE JCI Building Innovation Lab is able to implement integration and analytics technology for improved monitoring, operation, and maintenance of the facilities. This includes the cloud-based platform JEM, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to proactively analyze building data across the enterprise, and to help customers identify opportunities to save money and streamline operations. These insights and recommendations are automatically sent to CBRE Vantage for deploying operational improvements and to ensure continuous and stable operations of the building.

"Johnson Controls is in the forefront of smart buildings and smart cities development, and fully supports the urban renewal initiatives. Our joint solution with CBRE, which can be applied across multiple buildings or industrial campus globally, plays to the strength of both organizations. The solution bridges the gaps between building operation, maintenance and management, and further improves efficiencies in energy, operations and space utilization in all types of buildings," said Terrill Laughton, vice president and general manager of Energy Optimization and Connected Equipment at Johnson Controls.

"We have established a strategic alliance with Johnson Controls to accurately locate problems that can be easily overlooked or difficult to detect during building operations. We will continue working together to create value for our customers and drive industry innovation," said Theresa Rynard, managing director of Enterprise Accounts APAC at CBRE.

The CBRE JCI Building Innovation Lab is part of the broader strategic partnership between Johnson Controls and CBRE. It combines the expertise of the two industry leaders to realize workplace optimization and retail utilization and soft service, with its innovative and programmatic solutions from HVAC, security, fire and life-safety capabilities to maintenance and operations for the benefit of customers.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue). The Company has more than 70,000 employees (excluding affiliates), and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 400 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

