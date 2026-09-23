Hongkong Land Foundation launches "The Central Spark Series", reimaging Central through People, Place, and Culture



EQS Newswire / 23/09/2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Commits HK$14 million over two years to empower more than 38,000 beneficiaries.

Incubates three inaugural community projects, bridging young people and the wider community.

HONG KONG SAR –



(From left to right) Ms Grace Chan Man-yee, Member of the 8th Legislative Council (Social Welfare Functional Constituency); Ms Wendy Tsang, Director, HK Youth Arts Foundation; Mr Charlie Chan, Service Head, Youth & Community Service cum Community Development Service, Caritas Hong Kong; Mr John Simpkins, General Counsel, Hongkong Land, and Director of Hongkong Land Foundation; Mr Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, and Director of Hongkong Land Foundation; Mr Ho Kai Ming, JP, Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare; Ms Jeanne Cheng, JP, District Officer (Central and Western District); Mr Graeme Torre, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Central, Hongkong Land; Prof Raymond So, Senior Assistant Executive Director, Vocational Training Council and Mr Ivan Ho, Harbourfront Commission Chairman.

The Central Spark Series' official launch ceremony brought together leaders from across government and the public sector, academia, social enterprise, and commerce. Officiating and attending guests demonstrating this cross-sector collaboration included Mr Ho Kai Ming, JP, Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare; Ms Grace Chan Man-yee, Member of the 8th Legislative Council (Social Welfare Functional Constituency); Ms Jeanne Cheng, JP, District Officer (Central and Western District); Mr Ivan Ho, Harbourfront Commission Chairman; Ms Sam Lam, Interim Director of the Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Prof Esterina Nervino, Associate Director of Global Governance & Innovation for a Shared Future at City University of Hong Kong; and Prof Howard Ling, Chief Consultant of Impact Incubator.



In March 2026, the Foundation organised the "AI for Good" Hackathon, a collaborative social innovation programme developed in partnership with The Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Ten NGOs and educational institutions pitched proposals to a panel of industry and community leaders. Three winning projects were selected: Central Connect by the Hong Kong Design Institute, Central as Canvas by Caritas Hong Kong, and Central POP! by the Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation. These three projects form the foundation of The Central Spark Series, with further details outlined in the appendix.



The Central Spark Series leverages Hongkong Land's Central portfolio in the heart of Hong Kong as a dynamic platform for learning, public participation and community engagement. By bringing young people, NGOs, tenants, employees and the wider public into the district, it translates the Foundation's People, Place and Culture pillars into visible, on-the-ground experiences. Together, these projects demonstrate how different sectors can collaborate to build longer-term partnerships and create measurable social impact by creating more inclusive and resilient communities. They also nurture the next generation in art and culture, heritage and creativity, building a talent pipeline for Hong Kong's creative industries.



Beyond Hong Kong, the Foundation extends its reach into other communities where Hongkong Land operates. The Foundation recently backed the Cultural Legacy Innovation Challenge in Beijing, supporting local young people to reimagine the travel route along the Beijing Central Axis. The project promotes the city's heritage and history to residents and visitors from around the world. In addition to monetary support, Hongkong Land volunteers also give back to the community by offering their time and effort. This year, volunteers across Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Singapore and South Asia have contributed more than 3,000 hours to various projects.



Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, and Director of Hongkong Land Foundation, said "Businesses thrive only when their communities flourish. Through our Hongkong Land Foundation, we are committed to unlocking upward social mobility for the next generation through meaningful mentorship, networks, and opportunities. Central, Hong Kong has long stood as the preeminent financial district. Through the Central Spark Series, we will bring together non-profit, academia, talent, commercial partners, tenants, and the wider community to broaden that identity to help make it a vibrant hub for creativity, collaboration, and community."



Hongkong Land has a longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility. Since its establishment in November 2020, the Foundation (formerly Hongkong Land HOME FUND) has committed more than HK$133 million in community initiatives benefiting more than 760,000 people. Working alongside its partners over the long term, Hongkong Land remains committed to creating lasting impact for the communities of Hong Kong and beyond.



Appendix: Winning projects of the Central Spark Series Project Details Central Connect by the Hong Kong Design Institute The project will activate Central as a living classroom, empowering the next generation to reimagine its rich history as a visionary blueprint for the future.



Over 2,400 students will come to Central to get involved in learning activities such as urban sketching, film making and learning the history of the CBD. Central as Canvas by Caritas Hong Kong This project supports 300 young people with special needs to build confidence and practical art skills through guided art training and collaboration with local artists, tenants, Basehall and tramplus. Their creative work will be transformed into a moving tram gallery, bringing inclusive art into Central and enabling the wider public to experience the district's heritage and diverse community talent. Central POP ! by the Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation The project engages around 1,600 young people, working alongside tenants and local artists to activate Hongkong Land's Central portfolio through art education, exhibitions, art stations, guided tours and live performances. Inspired by Central's history, architecture and public spaces, the project will create accessible cultural experiences for tenants, visitors and the wider community, enriching daily life in the district while nurturing young creative talent.



Hashtag: #HongkongLand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hongkong Land Hongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$50 billion in assets under management, Hongkong Land's premium and ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.82 million sq. m. lettable area in operation and 1.57 million sq. m. lettable area under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners and concentrating its portfolio where it can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.



Hongkong Land Foundation The Hongkong Land Foundation was established in November 2020 (formerly the Hongkong Land HOME FUND) to underscore our long-term commitment to liveable cities and vibrant communities. Building on our legacy of innovation, placemaking, and sustainability, the Foundation focuses on three interconnected pillars: People, Place, and Culture. Through these pillars, we drive social engagement and community development, acting as a catalyst for meaningful social impact. We address long-term socio-economic challenges and enrich lives across the communities we serve – creating lasting positive change, enhancing well-being, and fostering shared prosperity and resilience wherever Hongkong Land operates.





News Source: Hongkong Land

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – The Hongkong Land Foundation ("the Foundation") today announced the launch of "The Central Spark Series" with three winning projects selected from its "AI for Good" Hackathon. Together with its other ongoing initiatives, these projects form part of Hongkong Land's HK$14 million commitment over the next two years to benefit more than 38,000 people across Hong Kong. The Central Spark Series also aligns with the HKSAR Government's 2026 Policy Address, supporting its strategic vision for the renewal of Central as well as its agenda to strengthen people's livelihood and foster a more inclusive society.The Central Spark Series' official launch ceremony brought together leaders from across government and the public sector, academia, social enterprise, and commerce. Officiating and attending guests demonstrating this cross-sector collaboration included Mr Ho Kai Ming, JP, Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare; Ms Grace Chan Man-yee, Member of the 8th Legislative Council (Social Welfare Functional Constituency); Ms Jeanne Cheng, JP, District Officer (Central and Western District); Mr Ivan Ho, Harbourfront Commission Chairman; Ms Sam Lam, Interim Director of the Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Prof Esterina Nervino, Associate Director of Global Governance & Innovation for a Shared Future at City University of Hong Kong; and Prof Howard Ling, Chief Consultant of Impact Incubator.In March 2026, the Foundation organised the "AI for Good" Hackathon, a collaborative social innovation programme developed in partnership with The Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Ten NGOs and educational institutions pitched proposals to a panel of industry and community leaders. Three winning projects were selected:by the Hong Kong Design Institute,by Caritas Hong Kong, andby the Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation. These three projects form the foundation of The Central Spark Series, with further details outlined in the appendix.The Central Spark Series leverages Hongkong Land's Central portfolio in the heart of Hong Kong as a dynamic platform for learning, public participation and community engagement. By bringing young people, NGOs, tenants, employees and the wider public into the district, it translates the Foundation's People, Place and Culture pillars into visible, on-the-ground experiences. Together, these projects demonstrate how different sectors can collaborate to build longer-term partnerships and create measurable social impact by creating more inclusive and resilient communities. They also nurture the next generation in art and culture, heritage and creativity, building a talent pipeline for Hong Kong's creative industries.Beyond Hong Kong, the Foundation extends its reach into other communities where Hongkong Land operates. The Foundation recently backed the Cultural Legacy Innovation Challenge in Beijing, supporting local young people to reimagine the travel route along the Beijing Central Axis. The project promotes the city's heritage and history to residents and visitors from around the world. In addition to monetary support, Hongkong Land volunteers also give back to the community by offering their time and effort. This year, volunteers across Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Singapore and South Asia have contributed more than 3,000 hours to various projects.Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, and Director of Hongkong Land Foundation, said "Businesses thrive only when their communities flourish. Through our Hongkong Land Foundation, we are committed to unlocking upward social mobility for the next generation through meaningful mentorship, networks, and opportunities. Central, Hong Kong has long stood as the preeminent financial district. Through the Central Spark Series, we will bring together non-profit, academia, talent, commercial partners, tenants, and the wider community to broaden that identity to help make it a vibrant hub for creativity, collaboration, and community."Hongkong Land has a longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility. Since its establishment in November 2020, the Foundation (formerly Hongkong Land HOME FUND) has committed more than HK$133 million in community initiatives benefiting more than 760,000 people. Working alongside its partners over the long term, Hongkong Land remains committed to creating lasting impact for the communities of Hong Kong and beyond.Hashtag: #HongkongLandThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Hongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$50 billion in assets under management, Hongkong Land's premium and ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.82 million sq. m. lettable area in operation and 1.57 million sq. m. lettable area under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners and concentrating its portfolio where it can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.The Hongkong Land Foundation was established in November 2020 (formerly the Hongkong Land HOME FUND) to underscore our long-term commitment to liveable cities and vibrant communities. Building on our legacy of innovation, placemaking, and sustainability, the Foundation focuses on three interconnected pillars: People, Place, and Culture. Through these pillars, we drive social engagement and community development, acting as a catalyst for meaningful social impact. We address long-term socio-economic challenges and enrich lives across the communities we serve – creating lasting positive change, enhancing well-being, and fostering shared prosperity and resilience wherever Hongkong Land operates.News Source: Hongkong Land 23/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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