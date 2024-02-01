Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

01.02.2024 15:00:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 01 February 2024 at 16:00

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Arto Halonen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 50981/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4630 Unit price: 4.33 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 4630 Volume weighted average price: 4.33 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2022, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 73.7 million, of which exports accounted for 26%. www.honka.com


