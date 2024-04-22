HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 22 April 2024 at 14:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Timo Kohtamäki

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 58713/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-16

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 3.11 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 3.11 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com