Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 26 August 2024 at 14:00

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Maarit Jylhä

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 75406/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-22

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 800 Unit price: 2.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 31 Unit price: 2.85 EUR

(3): Volume: 304 Unit price: 2.85 EUR

(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.86 EUR

(5): Volume: 233 Unit price: 2.93 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 2368 Volume weighted average price: 2.85196 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 180 Unit price: 2.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1180 Volume weighted average price: 2.9061 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com