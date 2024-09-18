Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

18.09.2024 13:00:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 18 September 2024 at 14:00

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eino Hekali
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 77779/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-23
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 204 Unit price: 2.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 204 Volume weighted average price: 2.9 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 2.84 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 337 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 337 Volume weighted average price: 2.84 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 853 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 853 Volume weighted average price: 2.84 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 209 Unit price: 2.83 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 209 Volume weighted average price: 2.83 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 2.84 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1505 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1505 Volume weighted average price: 2.84 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com


