|
24.10.2024 13:00:00
HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 24 October 2024 at 14:00
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Maarit Taskinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 82141/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-10-18
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 921 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 1007 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(3): Volume: 597 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 2527 Volume weighted average price: 2.85 EUR
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Maarit Taskinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 82194/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-10-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 345 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 498 Unit price: 2.88 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 843 Volume weighted average price: 2.86772 EUR
HONKARAKENNE OYJ
Further information:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com
Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com
