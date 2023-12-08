Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.12.2023 15:00:00

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers’ Transactions – Saarelainen, Marko

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 8 December 2023 at 16:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marko Saarelainen
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 45527/6/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-05
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 766 Unit price: 3.17 EUR
(2): Volume: 438 Unit price: 3.17 EUR
(3): Volume: 695 Unit price: 3.17 EUR
(4): Volume: 10 Unit price: 3.17 EUR
(5): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 3.20 EUR
(6): Volume: 1366 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
(7): Volume: 1402 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
(8): Volume: 308 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
(9): Volume: 15 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 3.22209 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2022, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 73.7 million, of which exports accounted for 26%. www.honka.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Honkarakenne Oy (B)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Honkarakenne Oy (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Honkarakenne Oy (B) 3,21 0,94% Honkarakenne Oy (B)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: ATX gibt nach -- DAX leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt erleiden zum Wochenstart leichte Verluste. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen