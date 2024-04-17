HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 17 April 2024 at 16:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS - SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Marko Saarelainen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 58499/4/10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-15

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 84 Unit price: 3.02 EUR

(2): Volume: 750 Unit price: 3.09 EUR

(3): Volume: 646 Unit price: 3.09 EUR

(4): Volume: 719 Unit price: 3.09 EUR

(5): Volume: 22 Unit price: 3.09 EUR

(6): Volume: 880 Unit price: 3.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 3.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.1 EUR

(9): Volume: 750 Unit price: 3.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 4 Unit price: 3.08 EUR

(11): Volume: 137 Unit price: 3.08 EUR

(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 3.09 EUR

(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.08 EUR

(14): Volume: 76 Unit price: 3.08 EUR

(15): Volume: 378 Unit price: 3.08 EUR

(16): Volume: 122 Unit price: 3.08 EUR

(17): Volume: 154 Unit price: 3.08 EUR

(18): Volume: 570 Unit price: 3.08 EUR

(19): Volume: 330 Unit price: 3.08 EUR

(20): Volume: 976 Unit price: 3.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):

Volume: 6700 Volume weighted average price: 3.09044 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com