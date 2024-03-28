|
HONKARAKENNE OYJ’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED ON A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE PROGRAM
HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 28 March 2024 at 15:00 p.m.
As of 28.3.2024 The Board of Directors of Honkarakenne Oyj has decided on a share-based incentive program for 2024-2026. The purpose of the program is to engage key employees in the company’s objectives and create incentives for shareholder value growth.
The performance share plan 2024-2026 consists of a 3-year performance period. Possible rewards will be paid in 2027, if the set performance targets are met. The performance metric applied to the performance period is company turnover and operating result %. The plan will involve a maximum of 9 individuals and the plan rewards will be equivalent to a maximum of 105,000 shares.
Additional information:
CEO Marko Saarelainen, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com
Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.fi
