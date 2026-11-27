

EQS Newswire / 27/11/2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2026 – HONMA Golf Limited ("HONMA"; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKEX stock code: 6858), one of the world's most prestigious golf brands, announces its consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (the "Period").



Financial Highlights



The Group recorded a robust year-on-year revenue growth of 32.9% and saw its 1H sales at JPY10,453.2 million (equivalent to USD65.3 million). Gross profit rose by 53.1% to JPY6,444.6 million (equivalent to USD40.3 million), while gross profit margin expanded 8.2 percentage points to 61.7%. Net profit stood at JPY1,015.7 million (equivalent to USD6.3 million), up from a loss of JPY2,398.3 million as at the same period last year.

Revenue from golf clubs increased by 43.4% year-on-year, supported by the successful launches of BERES 10 and other country-specific products. Revenue from accessories and other related products rose by 43.0%, driven by continued expansion of the Group's product portfolio and sales expansion in Korea, ASEAN and China.

Revenue from Korea surged by 186.0% year-on-year, thanks to the renewal of the Group's distribution arrangement and continued investment into HONMA's direct-to-consumer business and mindshare among Korean golfers. Revenue from China (including Hong Kong and Macau) boosted by 25.0%.

Cashflow remained positive, with net cash flows from operating activities increasing to JPY2,553.3 million (equivalent to USD15.9 million).

Major Achievements



During the six months ended 30 September 2026, the global golf industry continued to face intense competition, stagnating consumer demand and broader geopolitical uncertainty. Despite these challenges, HONMA continued to focus on the execution of its long-term growth strategy, launched super premium club products that resonates with its brand DNA, deepened and expanded quality distribution channels and continuously launched effective marketing initiatives.



These efforts combined, led to a significant improvement in the Group's financial performance. During the Period, the Group returned to profitability, while revenue increased by 32.9% year-on-year to JPY10,453.2 million, or 27.1% on a constant-currency basis. Gross profit rose 53.1% to JPY6,444.6 million, while gross profit margin expanded 8.2 percentage points to 61.7%.



New Product Launches Gained Traction



HONMA continued to focus its product strategy on the super-premium and premium-performance segments, combining proprietary technologies with the Japanese craftsmanship for which the brand is renowned. On the back of strong consumer reception for these new products, golf club revenue increased by 43.4% year-on-year to JPY7,816.3 million (equivalent to USD48.8 million). Korea, ASEAN and China (including Hong Kong and Macau) showed the greatest step up and saw their club revenue up by 213.6%, 64.1% and 27.9%, respectively. Revenue from accessories and other related products also increased 43.0%, driven primarily by continued expansion of HONMA's product portfolio and solid sales growth in Korea and China (including Hong Kong and Macau).



Strong Growth in Korea



Korea delivered the strongest growth during the Period, with revenue rising 186.0% year-on-year to JPY2,752.6 million (equivalent to USD17.2 million). Growth was broad-based across both channels. Sales through third-party retailers and wholesalers expanded by 213.0%, while self-operated channels posted a growth of 11.8%.



A More Balanced Distribution Network



The Group continued to refine its sales and distribution network on a country-by-country basis, aiming to improve channel quality and profitability while delivering a more consistent consumer experience. Revenue from self-operated stores grew 12.9% to JPY5,278.3 million, supported by contributions across multiple markets and continued efforts to enhance retail execution. Sales through third-party retailers and wholesalers increased 62.2% to JPY5,174.9 million.



Strengthening HONMA's Position as a Premium Golf Lifestyle Brand



During the period, HONMA continued to strengthen its position as a dynamic and relevant premium golf brand while preserving its heritage of Japanese craftsmanship. The Group further developed its integrated digital ecosystem, introducing customer relationship management systems across several markets alongside upgraded e-commerce capabilities and consumer-focused customisation tools. These initiatives are designed to create a more connected brand experience, strengthen direct engagement with consumers and support sales across both online and offline channels.



Business Outlook



Looking ahead, HONMA will maintain disciplined cost and cash management while adapting its operating strategies to changing market conditions. The Group remains committed to its ambition of becoming a leading global golf lifestyle company, leveraging HONMA's brand heritage, Japanese craftsmanship, product technologies and international distribution network. In its core markets of Japan, Korea and China, HONMA plans to expand the BERES club family and country-specific products, increase engagement with professional players and key opinion leaders' networks, and deepen partnerships with retail partners. The Group will also continue to enhance its retail environment and digital engagement capabilities to deliver a more cohesive consumer experience across physical and online consumer touchpoints. Beyond golf clubs, HONMA intends to nurture complementary product categories, including golf balls, apparel and accessories, to offer consumers a more complete golf lifestyle proposition. Product innovation will remain central to this strategy, supported by the research, development and manufacturing capabilities of the Group's Sakata Campus in Japan as HONMA continues to respond to evolving golfer preferences.



Mr. LIU Jianguo, Chairman of the Board, President and Executive Director of Honma Golf Limited, said: "The progress achieved during the Period provides renewed momentum for HONMA's next phase of development. We are building a more agile and consumer-focused business, supported by disciplined execution and a clear understanding of how golfers' expectations are evolving. While uncertainties remain, we will stay focused on strengthening HONMA's distinctive proposition, improving operational quality and pursuing sustainable, profitable growth across markets."



Hashtag: #HONMAGolf

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About HONMA Golf Limited HONMA is one of the most prestigious and iconic brands in the golfing industry. Founded in 1959, HONMA combines the latest innovative technologies with traditional Japanese craftsmanship to offer golfers around the world premium, high-tech, and high-performance golf clubs, balls, apparel, and accessories.



As the only vertically integrated golf company with extensive in-house design, development, and manufacturing capabilities, as well as a broad retail footprint in Asia, HONMA is perfectly positioned to continuously grow its business in Asia and beyond, benefitting from the golfers in mature golf markets such as the US and Japan, and from increased participation in emerging markets such as Korea and China.



In recent years, HONMA has actively undertaken brand and marketing campaigns with the goal of redefining the HONMA brand as a dynamic, relevant, and premium golf lifestyle brand among today's golfers. HONMA maintains a team of young professional players from Asia who are considered rising stars or upcoming challengers in the golf industry. HONMA has also collaborated extensively with coaches and key opinion leaders in major Asian markets and made significant investments in its retail distribution network and digital capabilities in Japan, Korea and China to unify and elevate the consumer experience and purchase journey for its loyal consumers and the younger golfing community.





News Source: HONMA Golf Limited

During the six months ended 30 September 2026, the global golf industry continued to face intense competition, stagnating consumer demand and broader geopolitical uncertainty. Despite these challenges, HONMA continued to focus on the execution of its long-term growth strategy, launched super premium club products that resonates with its brand DNA, deepened and expanded quality distribution channels and continuously launched effective marketing initiatives.These efforts combined, led to a significant improvement in the Group's financial performance. During the Period, the Group returned to profitability, while revenue increased by 32.9% year-on-year to JPY10,453.2 million, or 27.1% on a constant-currency basis. Gross profit rose 53.1% to JPY6,444.6 million, while gross profit margin expanded 8.2 percentage points to 61.7%.HONMA continued to focus its product strategy on the super-premium and premium-performance segments, combining proprietary technologies with the Japanese craftsmanship for which the brand is renowned. On the back of strong consumer reception for these new products, golf club revenue increased by 43.4% year-on-year to JPY7,816.3 million (equivalent to USD48.8 million). Korea, ASEAN and China (including Hong Kong and Macau) showed the greatest step up and saw their club revenue up by 213.6%, 64.1% and 27.9%, respectively. Revenue from accessories and other related products also increased 43.0%, driven primarily by continued expansion of HONMA's product portfolio and solid sales growth in Korea and China (including Hong Kong and Macau).Korea delivered the strongest growth during the Period, with revenue rising 186.0% year-on-year to JPY2,752.6 million (equivalent to USD17.2 million). Growth was broad-based across both channels. Sales through third-party retailers and wholesalers expanded by 213.0%, while self-operated channels posted a growth of 11.8%.The Group continued to refine its sales and distribution network on a country-by-country basis, aiming to improve channel quality and profitability while delivering a more consistent consumer experience. Revenue from self-operated stores grew 12.9% to JPY5,278.3 million, supported by contributions across multiple markets and continued efforts to enhance retail execution. Sales through third-party retailers and wholesalers increased 62.2% to JPY5,174.9 million.During the period, HONMA continued to strengthen its position as a dynamic and relevant premium golf brand while preserving its heritage of Japanese craftsmanship. The Group further developed its integrated digital ecosystem, introducing customer relationship management systems across several markets alongside upgraded e-commerce capabilities and consumer-focused customisation tools. These initiatives are designed to create a more connected brand experience, strengthen direct engagement with consumers and support sales across both online and offline channels.Looking ahead, HONMA will maintain disciplined cost and cash management while adapting its operating strategies to changing market conditions. The Group remains committed to its ambition of becoming a leading global golf lifestyle company, leveraging HONMA's brand heritage, Japanese craftsmanship, product technologies and international distribution network. In its core markets of Japan, Korea and China, HONMA plans to expand the BERES club family and country-specific products, increase engagement with professional players and key opinion leaders' networks, and deepen partnerships with retail partners. The Group will also continue to enhance its retail environment and digital engagement capabilities to deliver a more cohesive consumer experience across physical and online consumer touchpoints. Beyond golf clubs, HONMA intends to nurture complementary product categories, including golf balls, apparel and accessories, to offer consumers a more complete golf lifestyle proposition. Product innovation will remain central to this strategy, supported by the research, development and manufacturing capabilities of the Group's Sakata Campus in Japan as HONMA continues to respond to evolving golfer preferences., said: "The progress achieved during the Period provides renewed momentum for HONMA's next phase of development. We are building a more agile and consumer-focused business, supported by disciplined execution and a clear understanding of how golfers' expectations are evolving. While uncertainties remain, we will stay focused on strengthening HONMA's distinctive proposition, improving operational quality and pursuing sustainable, profitable growth across markets."Hashtag: #HONMAGolfThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.HONMA is one of the most prestigious and iconic brands in the golfing industry. Founded in 1959, HONMA combines the latest innovative technologies with traditional Japanese craftsmanship to offer golfers around the world premium, high-tech, and high-performance golf clubs, balls, apparel, and accessories.As the only vertically integrated golf company with extensive in-house design, development, and manufacturing capabilities, as well as a broad retail footprint in Asia, HONMA is perfectly positioned to continuously grow its business in Asia and beyond, benefitting from the golfers in mature golf markets such as the US and Japan, and from increased participation in emerging markets such as Korea and China.In recent years, HONMA has actively undertaken brand and marketing campaigns with the goal of redefining the HONMA brand as a dynamic, relevant, and premium golf lifestyle brand among today's golfers. HONMA maintains a team of young professional players from Asia who are considered rising stars or upcoming challengers in the golf industry. HONMA has also collaborated extensively with coaches and key opinion leaders in major Asian markets and made significant investments in its retail distribution network and digital capabilities in Japan, Korea and China to unify and elevate the consumer experience and purchase journey for its loyal consumers and the younger golfing community.News Source: HONMA Golf Limited 27/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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