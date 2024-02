Hono web framework adds static site generation

Hono 4.0.0, the latest release of the fast, lightweight web framework that runs on any JavaScript runtime, is now available. The update features static site generation , client components, and file-based routing.Launched February 9, Hono 4.0.0 introduces the SSG Helper, which generates static pages of Hono applications. Developers use this by creating a separate file from the application, build.ts, and calling the toSSG() function in it. SSG Helper retrieves the contents of registered routes and saves them as static files. Adapters are available for the Bun toolkit and the Deno JavaScript runtime to speed development. A plug-in for Vite, @hono/vite-ssg, builds static sites with the vite command.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel