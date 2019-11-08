|
HONOR Gives up to RM 570* Off this 11.11 with Shopathon Deals
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smartphone brand HONOR today announced the ultimate 11.11 Shopathon sale with super deals, special promotions and free gifts on HONOR's official store on hihonor.
HONOR Malaysia will be giving consumers the chance to celebrate early starting from 1 – 11 November along with exceptional flash deals on 11 November. Buyers can get their hands on the brand's latest flagships such as the HONOR 20 Series and fan favourites HONOR View20 and HONOR 8X. That's not all – also on sale are HONOR wearables such as the newly launched HONOR Band 5 along with accessories such as HONOR FlyPods Lite, HONOR Mini Speaker and more.
HONOR Smartphones
On top of the promo prices listed below, buyers will also be able to grab vouchers worth up to RM 100 for all smartphone purchases. That means further discounts.
Model
RRP
1.11 – 11.11
Free Gifts
HONOR 20 PRO
RM 2,299
RM 2,099
HONOR Powerbank 10,000mAh
HONOR 20
RM 1,699
RM 1,349
HONOR Band 5 Sport
HONOR 20 Lite
RM 949
RM 829
-
HONOR View20 (8+256)
RM 1,899
RM 1,599
HONOR Body Fat Scale + HONOR View20 Cover
HONOR View20 (6+128)
RM 1,499
RM 1,299
-
HONOR 10
RM 1,399
RM 829
HONOR Polyester Foldable Bag
HONOR 8X
RM 799
RM 749
HONOR 8X Gift Box
HONOR Wearables
Model
RRP
1 – 11 November
HONOR Watch Magic (Black)
RM 499
RM 479
HONOR Band 5
RM 129
RM 111
HONOR Accessories
Model
RRP
1 – 11 November
HONOR FlyPods Lite
RM 349
RM 299
HONOR Mini Speaker
RM 99
RM 69
HONOR Body Fat Scale
RM 149
RM 89
HONOR Powerbank 10,000mAh
RM 149
RM 99
HONOR SoundStone Speaker
RM 149
RM 99
HONOR View20 Cover (Black)
RM 59
RM 20
HONOR View20 Cover (Blue)
RM 79
RM 30
HONOR Bundles
Model
RRP
1 – 11 November
HONOR Band 5 +HONOR Smart Scale
RM 298
RM 189
HONOR Band 5 Sport Couple Set ( 2 units)
RM 158
RM 130
Special Promotions
Aside from the incredible deals above, HONOR Malaysia is also offering special promotions exclusively on hihonor from 1 – 11 November. The list of promotions are as follows:
1. The first 50 smartphone purchase daily will receive get to choose between a complimentary HONOR food container or HONOR backpack*. *while stocks last
2. Slash It Deals: From 7 – 11 November, get the HONOR Band 5 for only RM 11.11 when you slash successfully reach 25 slashes!
3. Spin the Wheel: Spin 3 times daily and stand a chance to win an HONOR 7S, HONOR 10 Lite, HONOR Band 4 or vouchers from Hermo and Lazada.
4. Flash Sale: Starting at 12.00 am – 11.59 pm
- 7 Nov: HONOR 10 – RM 799 + HONOR Polyester Foldable Bag
- 8 Nov: HONOR Watch Magic – RM 459
- 9 Nov: HONOR 20 – RM 1299 + HONOR Band 5 sport
- 10 Nov: HONOR FlyPods Lite – RM 259
- 11 Nov: HONOR 10 – RM 799 + HONOR Polyester Foldable Bag
- 11 Nov: HONOR 20 – RM 1299 + HONOR Band 5 sport
For more information on HONOR Malaysia, visit HONOR's official e-commerce website and information portal at http://hihonor.com/my, or check out the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HonorMY/ for exciting updates.
About HONOR
HONOR is a leading smartphone e-brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.
