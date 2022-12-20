Honoured for her remarkable legacy in business, Madeleine Paquin, will be inducted to the 2023 Canadian Business Hall of Fame

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Each year, The Canadian Business Hall of Fame ("CBHF") honours and celebrates the achievements of Canada's business leaders for their vision and leadership, national and global economic impact, community engagement and philanthropy.

On December 15, the CBHF announced its 2023 Inductees to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame:

Madeleine Paquin , C.M., President and CEO, LOGISTEC Corporation

C.M., President and CEO, LOGISTEC Corporation Edward Sonshine , O.Ont., Q.C., Founder and Chairman, RioCan REIT

O.Ont., Q.C., Founder and Chairman, RioCan REIT Chief Jim Boucher, AOE, President, Saa Dene Group of Companies

AOE, President, Saa Dene Group of Companies Hugh Anthony Arrell , C.M., Chairman & Co-Founder, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Madeleine Paquin will be formally inducted at the 2023 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 11, 2023.

Possessing a natural flair for leadership, Madeleine Paquin also inherited an entrepreneurial spirit from her father, Roger Paquin, the founder of LOGISTEC, who prepared her to take over the family business by instilling in her the values of commitment and ambition.

Madeleine Paquin initially joined the company as a sales representative for subsidiary March Shipping, a company she later headed. Madeleine was only 33 years old when she was appointed President and CEO of LOGISTEC in 1996. From that point on, she committed to growing both business segments of the company—its marine and its environmental services—in parallel.

"Madeleine Paquin boldly leads innovation in supply chain practices and environmental protection, two major economic imperatives for the Canadian economy," said Ingrid Stefancic, Vice-President, Corporate and Legal Services and Corporate Secretary. "Madeleine is a visionary and one of the most remarkable entrepreneurs of her generation, and I'm honoured to have been working with her since 1997."

"It is my pleasure to congratulate Ms. Paquin for the transformative impact she has made in the logistics and environmental industries," said CBHF Chancellor, Janice Fukakusa, C.M., Chancellor of Toronto Metropolitan University. "Our 2023 Inductees share a common passion to build organizations, pursue innovation, and have laid a foundation for entrepreneurs and future business leaders."

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame was established in 1979 to recognize exceptional and visionary business leaders for their contributions to the economic development and prosperity of Canada. Each year, individuals are nominated by their peers and are chosen by an independent selection committee representing Canada's foremost private sector, academic and media institutions convened by Korn Ferry, the official CBHF Selection Partner.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

