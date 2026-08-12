Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Aktie
WKN DE: A2AKAX / ISIN: KYG4642G1038
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12.08.2026 14:00:12
Hony Media Officially Expands into Robotics Platform Operation Business Establishes Joint Venture AIROBO (HK) to Deepen AI Application Scenarios
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HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – Hony Media Group ("Hony Media Group", the "Company"; Stock code: 419.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") today announced that it has jointly established a joint venture, AIROBO (HK) LIMITED, in Hong Kong with AIROBO PTE. LTD ("AIROBO"), marking the Group's official entry into the robotics platform operation business. The Group holds 70% equity interest in the joint venture, with AIROBO holding the remaining 30%. The joint venture has also set up a wholly-owned subsidiary, AIROBO (Chengdu) Technology Co., Ltd., in the China (Sichuan) Pilot Free Trade Zone, which serves as the Group's independent operating entity in Mainland China, taking full responsibility for business development, platform technology operationand customer service for the robotics platform in the PRC market. Both the joint venture and AIROBO (Chengdu) have become subsidiaries of the Group, and their financial results will be consolidated into the Group's consolidated financial statements, further strengthening the Group's asset and business foundation.
About Hony Media GroupHony Media Group is a Hong Kong-listed company specialising in digitised operations and AI applications, with deep expertise in intelligent system development and data platform operations in the healthcare industry. The Group remains committed to driving industrial upgrading through technological innovation and actively expanding into emerging business scenarios. For more information about Hony Media Group, please visit the official website of the Group: https://www.honymedia.net/en/home.aspx .
News Source: Hony Media Group
12/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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