Hooked on Colorado: An Outdoor Sporting Playground

DENVER, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From hunting big game to casting a line, there's no shortage of hunting and fishing opportunities in Colorado. Before you head into Colorado's pristine waters and lands, be sure to snag the proper license and read through Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) latest brochures .

Hunting and Fishing Adventures:

Beaver Meadows Resort Ranch, Red Feather Lakes : Considered a hunter's paradise, this year-round resort borders Roosevelt National Forest and is centrally located in Big Game Country.

Basalt : Basalt is home to two Gold Medal rivers. Local guides offer fishing camps, guided excursions, river updates and gear to make sure anglers of all ages are ready for a river adventure.

Glenwood Springs : The Glenwood Springs area is home to thriving herds of elk and deer. The city has easy to purchase over-the-counter licenses and access to gear, ammunition and lodging options.

Lake City : Hinsdale County is limited licensing only, but hunters have access to quality animals and are likely to have high harvest rates. Depending on the season, bows, muzzleloaders or rifles are permitted.

Lathrop State Park, Walsenburg : While Lathrop State Park is best known for its angler activities, the park also allows for small game hunting around its Horseshoe Lake.

Mesa Verde Country : From mule deer in Montezuma County to boone and crocketts in Dolores, the area is home to a robust population of wildlife and has one of the largest elk herds in the state.

North Sterling State Park, Sterling : North Sterling State Park offers an assortment of prairie wildlife for hunters. The park also offers excellent warm-water fishing.

Rio Blanco County : Rio Blanco is home to the largest elk herd in North America and hosts more than 30 outfitters and a unique population of hunting lodges. The White River is one of the top fly fishing rivers in Colorado.

Royal Gorge Region : This region offers more than 40 miles of public fishing access. The Arkansas River, which cuts through the region, is full of wild trout, and the Skaguay Reservoir in Victor offers 114 acres of angling.

St. Vrain State Park, Longmont : St. Vrain offers 604 acres of land and 152 acres of water split amongst several ponds. Trout fishing is especially excellent in the spring and fall with ice fishing availability in the winter.

Vision Quest Guided Hunts, Trinidad : Vision Quest Guided Hunts provides a unique combination of trophy class animals, private land hunting, personalized service and affordability.

Wahatoya Lake and Daigre Reservoir, La Veta : Fisherfolks' chances of getting a bite at Wahatoya Lake and Dairgre Reservoir is good—even for kids.

Special Hunting & Fishing Events:

Mishawaka Lunch Beginners Anglers Class , July-September, Bellvue: Local outfitter, Liarflies , hosts a beginners fly fishing class near Mishawaka Amphitheatre . With an exclusive permit, Liarflies accesses trout-rich waters throughout the Poudre Canyon.

Whiskey & Fishing , September 4-8, 2019, Clark: This program at Home Ranch provides an Orvis-certified guided fly fishing experience and also offers casting clinics, mixology and cooking classes.

The Broadmoor's Fly Fishing Camp , June 5-7, 2020, Colorado Springs: This Orvis-endorsed camp offers some of the best angling in the state and a unique opportunity for "stream-to-table" dining.

Timber to Table Guide Service , Hotchkiss: Timber to Table offers a series of guided hunt packages. They work especially hard to get youth and women hunting for the first time.

Hunter Outreach Program , Year Round, Statewide: This program is an easy way for beginners to learn and offers youth programs, mentored hunts, skills clinics and seminars on a regular basis.

