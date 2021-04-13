hoolah Chooses Perx Technologies To Dynamically Engage Millions of Buy Now Pay Later customers

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perx Technologies, a leading enterprise SaaS Lifestyle Marketing Platform provider today announced its partnership with Asia's leading omnichannel Buy Now Pay Later platform, hoolah . Perx would help accelerate hoolah's Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering through clever and engaging in-app customer experiences.

Launched in February 2018, Singapore-headquartered hoolah offers merchants abuy now, pay later platform to drive their key marketing metrics of more customers, conversion, basket size and loyalty by offering consumers a seamless solution to check out in three separate zero-interest monthly repayments.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) is a way of paying for products or services to reduce the impact of price in the consumer's buying decision. It enables them to pay a fraction of the price upfront with the remaining sum spread out over a predefined period, at zero interest, no processing or hidden fees. BNPL has become very popular globally, and now Singapore is also seeing the rise of pay later providers in the past two years led by hoolah.

As a digitally native company, hoolah is leading with an seamless, gamification-based in-app customer experience to solve critical challenges faced by merchants in customer acquisition, frequency of purchase and basket size – all aimed at driving consumer affordability to the things they want and need - responsibly. To support its accelerated growth in the region, hoolah has chosen to partner with Perx and leverage their Customer Lifestyle Marketing Platform to deliver personalised and gamified engagements that reward customers for their actions and interactions.

"As a digital native in the buy now pay later space, our goal is to provide flexibility to consumers in a world filled with constraints and do so responsibly. We chose Perx's Lifestyle Marketing Platform to build meaningful engagements in our hoolah ecosystem between consumers, partners and merchants. Perx's Lifestyle Marketing Platform will help us augment the natural value of the hoolah platform by further driving customer acquisition and retention through personalisation and dynamic in-app engagements that reward customers for their every action. We chose Perx because of their deep domain expertise in the banking and financial services sector, its end-to-end customer lifestyle marketing platform and their partner-first team culture - all of which are wonderfully aligned to hoolah," said Stuart Thornton, CEO, hoolah.

"We have experienced a big refocus with digital natives wanting to partner more rather than build their own marketing solutions. This allows them to double down on creative, innovative revenue and engagement models, which is customer experience and delight, a core focus most digital natives are doing great in, said Anna Gong, Founder, and CEO, Perx Technologies. "The Perx platform was purpose-built for large enterprises and high-growth consumer-facing digital natives, investing in mobile-led and data-driven approaches. The primary driver has been to creatively connect with customers and drive change in customer behaviour through dynamic last-mile engagements while boosting revenue and improving customer experience through instant gratification. This has been a key differentiator for us, and we are excited to enable hoolah in achieving their customer acquisition, engagement and retention goals."

About Perx Technologies:

Singapore-based Perx Technologies is a category-creating Lifestyle Marketing SaaS Platform helping large enterprises and digital native businesses transform from being transient and transactional to delivering continuous and meaningful customer engagements in the digital economy. Powering large regional and global brands the platform enables organizations of all sizes to monetize on customer engagements by creating personalized, interactive revenue-generating digital experiences for millions of end consumers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.perxtech.com

About hoolah:

Launched in February 2018 in Singapore, hoolah is Asia's leading omni-channel Buy Now Pay Later platform. Creating mutual value for both consumers and merchants through responsible affordability, hoolah empowers consumers to buy the things they need today and pay later via 3 interest-free monthly repayments, while delivering on proven checkout conversion and loyalty for merchants. Active in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, hoolah aims to connect merchants with consumers wherever they are in Asia, promising a convenient, seamless and excellent shopping experience for all. hoolah is backed by investors including Allectus Capital, iGlobe Ventures and Genting Ventures. For more information, please visit www.hoolah.co.

