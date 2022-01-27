Hop Culture Announces Beers With(Out) Beards Festival in Portland, M.E.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hop Culture, part of the Next Glass family of brands, is thrilled to announce a return to the Beers With(out) Beards Festival in-person, Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at Brick South in Portland, ME. The fifth annual BW(O)B Festival provides attendees the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women in craft beer. The festival will feature beer from thirty-five-plus breweries that are either women-owned, owned by femme-identifying people, or have women or femme-identifying people in prominent leadership positions.

In 2018, Grace Weitz, Managing Editor, Hop Culture and Untappd, conceptualized the first Beers With(out) Beards Festival as part of a graduate school thesis capstone project at NYU . Over the past four years, this celebration of women in beer has grown to attract thousands of attendees and showcase over sixty women-led breweries. "When I first started working in the craft beer industry as a sales rep, I immediately noticed that I stood out. Out on my route, I mostly met men with some type of facial hair. While I never felt ostracized for being clean shaven or a woman, I did feel alone," says Weitz. "I started BW(O)B to create a space where everyone felt welcome to show up, taste amazing beers, and cultivate conversations around how to break through barriers. And now more than ever, Beers With(out) Beards is a festival that provides an opportunity for everyone asking to be heard in a predominantly white, male industry."

BW(O)B, along with Hop Culture's Queer Beer Festival, are born of Hop Culture's mission to make craft beer more inclusive, positive, accessible, sustainable, and fun. These festivals provide a timely space for important conversations and community building.

"We are thrilled to be able to come together in person in 2022 to celebrate the accomplishments of women and femme-identifying folks in craft beer," said Talia Spera, Vice President, Festivals and Live Events at Next Glass. "Beers With(out) Beards is an important cornerstone for the industry, and now more than ever, we are excited to present an incredible line up of breweries and partners for our fifth annual event."

Tickets for Beers With(out) Beards go on sale at 9:00 AM EST on Jan. 28th, 2022. To purchase a ticket, view event FAQs (including our Festival Code of Conduct), as well as additional general information, please visit here .

About Next Glass

Founded in 2013, Next Glass provides software, experiences, services, and commerce solutions that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. Its award-winning Untappd mobile application and BeerAdvocate website are used by millions of beer enthusiasts around the world and its menu publishing software tool, Untappd for Business, enables venues to streamline publication and promotion of their beer, wine, cocktail, and food menus. In late-2019 the Company added its Live! division to produce world-class festivals and events and in 2020, Next Glass welcomed Hop Culture and Oznr to the family, offering lifestyle engagement and producer-to-consumer commerce opportunities to the industry. In July of this year, Next Glass added Ollie Order, a Vancouver, Canada-based software platform designed to enable beverage producers and wholesalers to manage orders, inventory, invoicing, payments, government reporting, and fulfillment. Next Glass maintains offices in Charlotte, NC; Wilmington, NC; Enschede, The Netherlands; and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, please visit: www.NextGlass.co.

About Hop Culture

Founded in 2016, Hop Culture is a daily online lifestyle magazine for craft beer enthusiasts that also produces a line of merchandise and some of the raddest craft beer festivals in the country. Learn more at hopculture.com.

