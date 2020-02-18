Hope Regional Cancer Center Is Now the Only Cancer Center in Bay County Area to Offer Cancer Patients Faster, Ultra-Precise Radiotherapy Using RapidArc Technology Administered by Board Certified a...

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer patients in Bay County area now have access to much improved cancer care at the Hope Regional Cancer Center, which it announced that it is the ONLY Cancer Center in Bay County offering a fast, precise form of Radiotherapy using advanced technology RapidArc treatment. This new treatment is two to eight times faster than conventional radiotherapy.

"We're really excited to be able to offer patients this excellent treatment option," says Hasan Murshed, M.D., Medical Director. "RapidArc technology will enable us to target cancer accurately while sparing more healthy tissue."

Hope Radiation Cancer Center's RapidArc technology delivers image-guided IMRT (intensity-modulated radiation therapy) very quickly, in a single rotation of the treatment machine around the patient. "RapidArc will be much easier on the patient," says Dr. Murshed, "it's hard for people to hold still for long periods of time. By delivering doses more quickly, we can simultaneously improve the quality of care and make our patients more comfortable."

About RapidArc technology

RapidArc treatments is delivered the Hope Radiation Cancer Center using an iX Silhouette medical linear accelerator from Varian Medical Systems, outfitted with an On-Board Imager to guide patient placement and treatment delivery. During a RapidArc treatment, the radiation is shaped and reshaped as it is continuously delivered from virtually every angle in a 360-degree revolution around the patient, creating an aperture to exactly match the tumor thus avoiding normal critical organs from high radiation dose, making treatments much safer for patients.

About Dr. Hasan Murshed

Dr. Murshed obtained his medical degree from the University of Dhaka and received his radiation oncology residency training at nationally recognized institutions including the National Cancer Institute, University of Alabama – Birmingham, where he was the chief resident. He then received his Fellowship training from M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, where he specialized in Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Lung Cancer. He has published many cancer related articles and authored a popular radiation oncology textbook. He now brings highest expertise and world class cancer treatment technology close to friends, family and home for Bay County cancer patients.

