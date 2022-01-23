|
23.01.2022 10:00:18
Hopes shattered as banks fail to pass on interest rate rise
The Bank of England upped the base rate to 0.25% in December, but since then only a handful of savers have felt the benefitThe recent unexpected rise in interest rates could have been the good news that savers had waited so long for. But more than five weeks after the Bank of England increased rates, only four financial firms have passed on the full rise to all, or nearly all, of their variable-rate savings account customers.The Bank decided on 16 December to lift the base rate from its historic low of 0.1% to 0.25%, prompting expectation it would be passed on. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
