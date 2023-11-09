



Press Release

Paris, November 9, 2023 – 5:30 p.m.

Finance Section

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

announces the initiation of coverage for its stock

by In Extenso Finance

HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a communications consultancy group and major player in Digital, Public Relations, Influence, and Events, announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by In Extenso Finance, a leading financial engineering company on the French market, dedicated to growing companies.

The launch of In Extenso Finance's monitoring of the HOPSCOTCH Groupe share is marked by the publication, on November 7, 2023, of a study entitled "Hopscotch – Take care of your reputation – Initiate at Strong Buy", accompanied by a strong buy recommendation with a target price of €29.10 per share.

This new collaboration is a sign of HOPSCOTCH's determination to strengthen its stock market visibility among investors, and to continue demonstrating its efforts to ensure transparency for all its audiences (investors, partners, customers, internal staff).

The initiation of coverage is available on the In Extenso Finance website.

________

Shareholder Contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY - Chief Executive Officer - Tel. 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press Contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Assistant to the Management Board - Tel. 01 41 34 20 51 - jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com



________

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise. HOPSCOTCH’s founding belief? "Global PR”, created around a unique mix of digital, event management, influence, public relations, and marketing services, for both Art de Vivre and corporate challenges.

HOPSCOTCH brings together in France (Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille) and internationally (4 continental hubs in Asia, America, Europe, & Middle East) more than 800 expert collaborators in all communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services…

Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brand "Hopscotch” (Events / PR / Travel / Décideurs / Congrès / Luxe / Sport), and specialized agencies: AD crew, Alizeum, heaven, Hopscotch Interface Tourism, Human to Human, Le Public Système Cinéma, Le Public Système PR, Sagarmatha, Sopexa, Sport&Co and Uniteam.

HOPSCOTCH now has an integrated international network of 40 offices in 5 continents and operations in over 60 countries.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of

246.9 million and a gross margin of €86.1 million in 2022.

Follow us: www.hopscotchgroupe.com et sur LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram @HOPSCOTCHgroupe

