

Press Release

Paris, July 28, 2023, 5:30 PM

Corporate News

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

BECOMES A MAJOR PLAYER IN INTERNATIONAL TOURISM MARKETING

HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a major player in Digital, Public Relations, Influence and Events, announced today the signature of the acquisition of the INTERFACE TOURISM agencies in France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, thus extending its presence in Europe and strengthening its expertise in the "tourism" industry.

HOPSCOTCH, whose integrated international network includes over 30 offices structured around 3 major regional hubs (EMEA, Americas, Asia), is pursuing its international development by announcing the acquisition of the INTERFACE TOURISM agencies in 4 countries (France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands).

INTERFACE TOURISM is a pan-European marketing company specializing in the promotion of tourist destinations and the art of living. It has a turnover of €16m, a gross margin above €8m and employs around 100 people.

This acquisition marks a new stage in the international deployment of the HOPSCOTCH group, and accelerates the development of its sector-specific expertise dedicated to tourism; HOPSCOTCH already supports, or has supported, major players in the sector such as Réunion Island, Moroccan National Tourism Office (MNTO), Relais & Châteaux, Accor ...

The ambition is to become the world leader in destination marketing.

The activities will be grouped together in a new entity, "HOPSCOTCH INTERFACE TOURISM", whose management committee will be composed by Frédéric Bedin, Chairman of the HOPSCOTCH Groupe Management Board, Chris Pomeroy, Managing Director of Interface Tourism Spain and Blaise Borezée, Managing Director of Interface Tourism France. INTERFACE TOURISM founder Gaël de la Porte du Theil will accompany the project as Senior Advisor. In particular, this management committee will implement the synergies between the INTERFACE TOURISM teams and the HOPSCOTCH agencies and expertise, drawing on the many complementary sectors: influence, PR, digital, event,...

"We are delighted to welcome the INTERFACE TOURISM teams to HOPSCOTCH Groupe. They bring us a unique expertise and knowledge of the tourism sector that is close to our hearts, and it reinforces our presence in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands", announces Frédéric Bedin.

"With this agreement, INTERFACE TOURISM has been pursuing its ambition for over 20 years to cover the whole world and expand its expertise in all Art de Vivre sectors. This handover will provide INTERFACE TOURISM's management and operational teams, as well as its clients, with exceptional development perspectives", explains Gael de La Porte du Theil.

The ambition is to complete the acquisition of the four INTERFACE TOURISM agencies before the end of 2023.

Shareholder contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – Managing Director – Tel. (+33) 01 41 34 20 56 – pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Executive Board Assistant – Tel. (+33) 01 41 34 20 51 – jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise. The credo of HOPSCOTCH? "Global PR”, created around a unique mix of digital, event management, influence, public relations and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH brings together, at its Paris Hub, in Lyon, in Lille, in Marseille and internationally, more than 800 expert collaborators in all the communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services…

Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brand "Hopscotch” (Events / PR / Travel / Décideurs / Congrès / Luxe / Sport), and specialized agencies: AD crew, Alizeum, heaven, Human to Human, Le Public Système Cinéma, Le Public Système PR, Sagarmatha, Sopexa, Sport&Co and Uniteam.

HOPSCOTCH has today an integrated international network, with 36 offices spread over 5 continents, allowing a capacity for intervention anywhere in the world.

Quoted on Euronext Growth Paris (Code ISIN : ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), in 2022 the group represents a turnover of €246.9 million and a gross margin of €86.1 million.

Follow us : www.hopscotchgroupe.com

About INTERFACE TOURISM

INTERFACE TOURISM is a communications, marketing, public relations and social media agency specializing in the tourism sector.

It represents major destinations and private players in the tourism industry, in the leisure and business segments, for ongoing support or one-off operations. With a team of over 100 employees, they develop strategies and implement activities on behalf of customers worldwide.

INTERFACE TOURISM has offices in France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, as well as partners in all world markets.

Since July 2023, in France, the agency's commitment to sustainable development and its CSR policy have been recognized by the award of the "Agences Actives" label with 3 stars - Expert level.

