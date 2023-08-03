

Press Release

Paris, August 3rd 2023

Quarterly Turnover Section

HOPS

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

Consolidated turnover, first-half of 2023

Continued growth :

+8,2% Gross Margin

HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a major player in Digital, Public Relations, Influence and Events, today presented its turnover and gross margin, consolidated as at June 30 2023.

M€ (*) Q1 Q2 1er Semestre Consolidated turnover 2023

Consolidated Gross Margin 2023 51,0

18,3 64,6

23,0 115,6

41,3 Consolidated turnover 2022

Consolidated Gross Margin 2022 45,3

16,7 63,5

21,5 108,8

38,2 Change in turnover

Change in Gross Margin + 12,5%

+ 9,3% + 1,7%

+ 7,0 % + 6,2%

+ 8,2%

(*) Unaudited data



Revenues and gross margin for the first half of 2023 reached €115.6 million and €41.3 million, up by 6.2% (revenues) and 8.2% (gross margin) compared to the same period of 2022.

This growth in gross margin, spread across the Group’s different sectors and over each quarter, is reinforced by Hopscotch’s Sport activities, as well as in the Luxury Goods sector.

Building on its dynamism, the Group is accelerating its growth through acquisitions, and has announced the acquisition of the European communications group Interface Tourism, specialized in the promotion of tourist destinations and the art of living. Numerous synergies are expected to develop Interface Tourism’s presence in new countries, leveraging Hopscotch’s global network. The acquired group has around a hundred employees, will contribute more than 8M€ to the gross margin, and will be consolidated in 2024. This will take place at the end of the financial year.

HOPSCOTCH Groupe will publish its consolidated half-year result of 2023 on September 27 2023, after the market closes.

________

Shareholder contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – General Manager - Tél. 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Executive Board Assistant - Tél. 01 41 34 20 51 - jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com

________

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise. The credo of HOPSCOTCH? "Global PR”, created around a unique mix of digital, event management, influence, public relations and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH brings together, at its Paris Hub, in Lyon, in Lille, in Marseille and internationally more than 800 expert collaborators in all the communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services…

Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brand "Hopscotch” (Events / PR / Travel / Décideurs / Congrès / Luxe / Sport), and specialized agencies: AD crew, Alizeum, heaven, Hopscotch Interface Tourism, Human to Human, Le Public Système Cinéma, Le Public Système PR, Sagarmatha, Sopexa, Sport&Co and Uniteam.

With the addition of Interface Tourism, HOPSCOTCH today has an integrated international network, with 40 offices spread over 5 continents, allowing a capacity for intervention anywhere in the world.

Quoted on Euronext Growth Paris (Code ISIN : ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), in 2022 the group represents a turnover of €246.9 million and a gross margin of €86.1 million.?

Follow us : www.hopscotchgroupe.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram @HOPSCOTCHgroupe

Attachment