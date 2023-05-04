HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : Turnover 2023 Q1



Press Release

Paris, May 4th, 2023

Quaterly Turnover section

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

Continued growth in the first quarter:

+ 9,3% Gross Margin

HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a major player in Digital, Public Relations, Influence and Events, today presented its turnover and gross margin, consolidated at 31 March 2023.

In millions of euros (*) Q1

2023 Q1

2022 Variation Consolidated Turnover 51.0 45.3 +12,5% Gross Margin 18.3 16.7 +9,3%

(*) Unaudited data

Revenues reached 51 million euro in the first quarter, up +12.5% compared to last year. Correspondingly, gross margin increased by +9.3% to 18.3 million euro.

As expected, organic growth, as measured by gross margin, and compared to a very good first quarter of 2022, is close to 3.5%. The remainder of the growth is due to the consolidation of Hopscotch Sport, which will enter the consolidation scope in the second half of 2022.

Numerous projects could support this trend in the coming quarters. In particular, the approach of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will lead to a progressive dynamic in our activities.

The group plans to maintain its external growth strategy with several identified projects.

In particular, Hopscotch confirms the continuation of its talks with the Vero group, based in South East Asia, specialist and leader in PR and digital communication in the region.

The conclusion of these negotiations will be the subject of an ad-hoc communication. HOPSCOTCH Groupe continues its international development strategy.

HOPSCOTCH Groupe will publish its Q2 2023 revenues on August 3, 2023, after the market closes.

________

Shareholder contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – General Manager - Tel. (+33) 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Executive Board Assistant - Tel. (+33) 01 41 34 20 51 - jodiekc@hopscotchgroupe.com



________

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise. The credo of HOPSCOTCH? "Global PR”, created around a unique mix of digital, event management, influence, public relations and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH brings together, at its Paris Hub, in Lyon, in Lille, in Marseille and internationally more than 800 expert collaborators in all the communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services…

Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brand "Hopscotch” (Events / PR / Travel / Décideurs / Congrès / Luxe / Sport), and specialized agencies: AD crew, Alizeum, heaven, Human to Human, Le Public Système Cinéma, Le Public Système PR, Sagarmatha, Sopexa, Sport&Co and Uniteam.

HOPSCOTCH today has an integrated international network, with 36 offices spread over 5 continents, allowing a capacity for intervention anywhere in the world.

Quoted on Euronext Growth Paris (Code ISIN : ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), in 2022 the group represents a turnover of €246.9 million and a gross margin of €86.1 million.

Follow us : www.hopscotchgroupe.com / LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram @HOPSCOTCHgroupe

