Horace Mann Educators Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Horace Mann Educators (HMN) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $14.5 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $39.3 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Horace Mann Educators reported adjusted earnings of $26.7 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $346.8 million from $322.0 million last year.

Horace Mann Educators earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14.5 Mln. vs. $39.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.96 -Revenue (Q1): $346.8 Mln vs. $322.0 Mln last year.