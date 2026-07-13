Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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14.07.2026 00:28:59
Horace Mann's CEO Sold $395,000 in Stock After a 33% Run
Marita Zuraitis, the president and CEO of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), reported the sale of 7,500 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on July 1, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $52.62 on July 1, 2026.* 1-year performance calculated using July 1st, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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