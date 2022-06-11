|
Horizon Actuarial Services, LLC Provides Supplemental Notice of a Data Privacy Incident
Atlanta, Georgia – June 10, 2022 – Horizon Actuarial Services, LLC ("Horizon Actuarial") is supplementing its prior notice of a data privacy incident dated March 11, 2022, on behalf of the benefit plans to whom Horizon Actuarial provides technical and actuarial consulting services (the "Plans"). Horizon Actuarial received information regarding plan participants and their family members for business and compliance purposes. Please note this concerns the same incident referenced in the March 11, 2022 press release and is not a separate event. The benefit plans impacted by this event include:
AFTRA Retirement Fund
Airconditioning and Refrigeration Industry Health and Welfare Trust Fund
Airconditioning and Refrigeration Industry Retirement Trust Fund
Allied Workers Local 48 Pension Plan
Buffalo Laborers Pension Fund
Buffalo Laborers Welfare Fund
Central New York Laborers Pension Fund
Central Pension Fund of the International Union of Operating Engineers and Participating Employers
Chauffeurs Teamsters and Helpers Local No. 301 Health and Welfare Fund
Fox Valley & Vicinity Labor Pension Plan
Fox Valley & Vicinity Labor Welfare Plan
Greenville Plumbers Pension Plan
IBEW Local 1579 Pension Plan
IBEW Local 540 Pension Plan
Iron Workers Local No. 25 Pension Plan
IUOE Local Unions 181, 320 & TVA Health & Welfare Trust Fund
Kansas Building Trades (TW)
Local 201's Pension Fund
Major League Baseball Players Benefit Plan
Massachusetts Bricklayers and Masons Pension Plan
MCASF Local 725 Pension and Welfare Funds
National Hockey League Players Health and Benefits Fund
National Roofing Industry Pension Plan
New York Times Benefit Guild
OCU Health & Welfare Trust
OCU Pension Trust
Operating Engineers Local 324 Pension Plan
Patriot Retirees Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association
Plumbers Local 630 Pension Plan
Plumbers Local 630 Welfare Plan
Retirement Benefit Plan of the Newspaper and Magazine Drivers Chauffeurs and Handlers Union Local 473
Rocky Mountain UFCW Health Benefit Plan for Retired Employees
Rocky Mountain UFCW Retail and Meat Pension Plan
Roofers Local 20 Pension Plan
Roofers Local No. 20 Health & Welfare Plan
SAG – Producers Pension Plan
San Diego Unified School District and Education Association Joint Employee Welfare Benefits Trust
Sheet Metal Workers Local Union No. 20 Welfare and Benefit Plan
Southern Nevada Culinary and Bartenders Pension Fund
Teamsters 210 Affiliated Pension Fund
Teamsters Joint Council No. 83 of Virginia Health and Welfare Fund
Teamsters Joint Council No. 83 of Virginia Pension Fund
Teamsters Local 1034 Pension Fund
Teamsters Local 27 Pension Fund
Teamsters Local 295 Employers Group Welfare Trust
Teamsters Local 301 Pension Plan
Teamsters Local 813 Pension Fund
Twin Cities Bakery Drivers Health & Welfare Fund
Twin Cities Bakery Drivers Pension Fund
Twin Cities Hospital Workers Pension Fund
UFCW 1529 Employers H&W Retiree Fund
UFCW Intermountain Health Fund
UFCW Local 711 & Retail Food Employers Benefit Fund
United Union of Roofers Burial Benefit Fund
IBEW 728 Health and Welfare Fund
UFCW Consolidated Pension Fund
In addition, an updated listing of the involved Plans can be found at https://www.horizonactuarial.com/notice-of-data-incident.html
What Happened? On November 12, 2021, Horizon Actuarial received a communication from a group claiming to have stolen copies of personal data from its computer servers. Horizon Actuarial immediately initiated efforts to secure its computer servers and with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity specialists, launched an investigation into the legitimacy of the claims in the email. Horizon Actuarial also provided notice to law enforcement. During the course of the investigation, Horizon Actuarial negotiated with and paid the group in exchange for an agreement that they would delete and not distribute or otherwise misuse the stolen information.
Horizon Actuarial's investigation revealed that two of its servers were accessed without authorization for a limited period on November 10 and 11, 2021, and the attack group provided a list of information they claimed to have stolen. The types of information impacted may include names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and health plan information.
Horizon Actuarial provided notice of the incident to the Plans impacted by this event beginning on January 13, 2022, and offered to provide notice on their behalf. Beginning on March 9, 2022, Horizon Actuarial began mailing letters to individuals associated with Plans that authorized them to do so. These letters include an offer of complimentary fraud and identity theft support services and credit monitoring, as well as up to $1 million in identity theft reimbursement coverage. Horizon Actuarial intends to mail the final set of letters to individuals beginning on June 9, 2022.
What Are We Doing? Horizon Actuarial takes this incident and the security of information in its care very seriously. Horizon Actuarial is reviewing its existing security policies and has implemented additional measures to further protect against similar incidents moving forward.
Horizon Actuarial encourages potentially impacted parties to enroll in the complimentary fraud and identity theft support services and credit monitoring services and remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring notices from their plans, including any Explanation of Benefits, and free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors.
Individuals with questions about this event can learn more information by calling 1-855-541-3574.
/PRNewswire -- June 10, 2022/
SOURCE Horizon Actuarial Services, LLC
