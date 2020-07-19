Horizon Concepts, LLC Launches The SaniPen Hand Sanitizer

SAN MARCOS, Calif., July 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horizon Concepts, LLC has just launched The SaniPen: The highest quality, most environmentally-friendly and most convenient hand sanitizer on the market today, perfect for kids going back to school, airline travel and everyday use. The SaniPen is made from 75.00% isopropyl alcohol and aloe. It does not have an offensive smell like ethyl alcohol hand sanitizers and it is soft on the hands. Nurses, doctors and all front-line health care workers love the convenience of the SaniPen because it clips on to lanyards, belts and scrubs like it was perfectly designed to do. Moms and dads that pack lunches for their kids going to school love the SaniPen because it's easy to clip on to backpacks or add to lunch boxes.

"We launched the SaniPen based on real market needs," said Javier Zapien, Managing Partner of Horizon Concepts, LLC. "Most hand sanitizers are made with inferior formulations like ethyl alcohol that smell offensive and dry out your hand. The SaniPen is made with isopropyl alcohol and aloe and comes in a convenient pen format that easily clips on to kid's backpacks, scrubs and lanyards. Best of all, it's refillable so you won't have to buy single-use plastics over-and-over again."

TheSaniPen is Environmentally Friendly.

Recently, the FDA issued a warning about 9 different hand sanitizers manufactured with methanol, a wood alcohol, that is more toxic than beneficial for human use. Since the SaniPen only uses isopropyl alcohol and aloe as it's main ingredients, there's no concern about potential toxicity.

More Recently, Health Canada announced it has also recalled hand sanitizers that contain industrial grade ethanol. There's a growing concern that in the rush to bring hand-sanitizer's to market, some companies use the least expensive hand sanitizer formulations as possible to increase their profit margins.

The SaniPen is far more environmentally friendly because Horizon Concepts, LLC sells bulk hand sanitizer to refill the SaniPen. Refilling the SaniPen is simple: it's a basic screwcap design that is intuitive to refill. Neil Stone, Managing Partner of Horizon Concepts, LLC comments, "When designing the SaniPen, we knew that refills were an important part of our design. We didn't just want to create a superior hand sanitizer formulation, we also wanted to decrease the impact of plastics on our environment."

The SaniPen is a Perfect Promotional Product.

Horizon Concepts, LLC will white-label and/or brand the SaniPen for your business. "We envisioned the needs of businesses post covid-19 needing to supply their clientele with hand sanitizer in a format that would help their clients remember their business. Because the SaniPen is so convenient and clips on to clothing, customers will always remember the free gift of health they received from your business…" said Javier Zapien, Managing Partner of Horizon Concepts, LLC.

The SaniPen Qualifies for Volume Discounts When Ordering in Quantities Greater Than 500.

The SaniPen sells in quantities of 5, 10, 25-99, 100-250, 251-500 and 500+. If you order 500 or more SaniPens, Horizon Concepts will give you a volume discount, use your company logo on the SaniPen and ship directly to you. "Our goal is to help businesses that have a high volume of client or employee contact protect themselves." Said Neil Stone, Managing Partner of Horizon Concepts, LLC.

About Horizon Concepts, LLC: Horizon Concepts, LLC manufactures the SaniPen, available for sale across the United States and all U.S. Territories. To order, simply navigate to https://www.thesanipen.com, email us at info@TheSaniPen.com or call us direct at (833) 726-9736.

SOURCE Horizon Concepts, LLC