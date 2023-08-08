|
08.08.2023 13:56:24
Horizon Pharma Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Horizon Pharma Inc (HZNP) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $127.07 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $60.97 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Horizon Pharma Inc reported adjusted earnings of $280.06 million or $1.20 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $945 million from $876.4 million last year.
Horizon Pharma Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $127.07 Mln. vs. $60.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $945 Mln vs. $876.4 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Horizon Therapeutics PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc (EQS Group)
|
07.08.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc (EQS Group)
|
07.08.23
|Ausblick: Horizon Therapeutics verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc (EQS Group)
|
03.08.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc (EQS Group)
|
02.08.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc (EQS Group)
|
31.07.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc (EQS Group)
|
28.07.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Horizon Therapeutics PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Horizon Therapeutics PLC
|94,80
|3,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.