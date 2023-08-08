Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.08.2023 13:56:24

Horizon Pharma Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Horizon Pharma Inc (HZNP) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $127.07 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $60.97 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Horizon Pharma Inc reported adjusted earnings of $280.06 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $945 million from $876.4 million last year.

Horizon Pharma Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $127.07 Mln. vs. $60.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $945 Mln vs. $876.4 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Horizon Therapeutics PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Horizon Therapeutics PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Horizon Therapeutics PLC 94,80 3,38% Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen