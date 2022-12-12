|
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Soars On Acquisition By Amgen
(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics Public Ltd Co (HZNP), a company focused on rare and rheumatic diseases, said on Monday that it has inked a deal for its acquisition by Pillartree Limited., Amgen Inc.'s newly formed private firm, for $116.50 per share in cash.
The acquisition values Horizon at around $27.8 billion on a fully diluted basis with an enterprise value of around $28.3 billion.
The offer price represents a premium of around 47.9 percent to Horizon's closing price of $78.76 per share on November 29, and a premium of approximately 19.7 percent to the closing price of $97.29 per share on December 9.
Amgen said that the acquisition of Horizon and is expected to be earnings accretive from 2024 as it will support to boost its revenue and adjusted EPS.
Robert A. Bradway, CEO of Amgen said: "The acquisition of Horizon is a compelling opportunity for Amgen and one that is consistent with our strategy of delivering long-term growth by providing innovative medicines that address the needs of patients who suffer from serious diseases. Amgen's decades of leadership in inflammation and nephrology, combined with our global presence and world-class biologics capabilities, will enable us to reach many more patients with first-in-class medicines like TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA and UPLIZNA. Additionally, the potential new medicines in Horizon's pipeline strongly complement our own R&D portfolio…"
HZNP is trading up by 14.46 percent at $111.36 per share in pre-market on the Nasdaq.
