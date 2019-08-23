Horizons ETFs Announces August 2019 Distributions for Certain Active ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") for the period ending August 31, 2019, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be August 29, 2019, for all unitholders of record on August 30, 2019. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about September 12, 2019.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the August distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release .

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit Annualized Yield* Frequency Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF HAB $0.02680 2.91% Monthly Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF HAD $0.01936 2.24% Monthly Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF HAF $0.02036 3.18% Monthly Horizons Active Emerging Markets Bond ETF HEMB $0.03786 4.51% Monthly Horizons Active Floating Rate Preferred Share ETF HFP $0.03238 5.25% Monthly Horizons Active Floating Rate Bond ETF HFR $0.02086 2.49% Monthly Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF HMP $0.01884 2.27% Monthly Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF HPR $0.03301 5.29% Monthly Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF HSL $0.03114 3.91% Monthly Horizons Active US Floating Rate Bond (USD) ETF(1) HUF.U $0.02353 2.80% Monthly HUF $0.02353 2.80% Monthly Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF HYI $0.04711 5.90% Monthly

* Based on the applicable August 22, 2019, net asset value per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(1) Distributions for the Horizons Active US Floating Rate Bond (USD) ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.03129 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $10 billion of assets under management and 90 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

