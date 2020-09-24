|
Horizons ETFs Announces September 2020 Distributions for Certain ETFs
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") for the period ending September 30, 2020, as indicated in the table below.
The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be September 29, 2020, for all unitholders of record on September 30, 2020. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about October 13, 2020.
Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the September distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release.
ETF Name
Ticker
Distribution
Annualized
Frequency
Horizons Active Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
HAJ
$0.05232
1.84%
Quarterly
Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF
HAL
$0.14451
3.59%
Quarterly
Horizons Active US Dividend ETF(1)
HAU
$0.03619
1.01%
Quarterly
HAU.U
$0.03619
1.01%
Quarterly
Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF
HAZ
$0.12202
2.02%
Quarterly
Horizons China High Dividend Yield Index ETF
HCN
$0.33367
6.76%
Quarterly
Horizons Cdn Insider Index ETF
HII
$0.05779
2.25%
Quarterly
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF(2)
HMMJ
$0.10749
6.96%
Quarterly
HMMJ.U
$0.10749
6.96%
Quarterly
Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF
HOG
$0.10593
6.71%
Quarterly
Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF
INOC
$0.05549
2.17%
Quarterly
Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF
ETHI
$0.09299
1.02%
Quarterly
Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF(3)
HMUS
$0.08943
2.38%
HMUS.U
$0.08943
2.38%
Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF
HAB
$0.02869
3.00%
Monthly
Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF
HAD
$0.01885
2.04%
Monthly
Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF
HAF
$0.01875
3.00%
Monthly
Horizons Active Emerging Markets Bond ETF
HEMB
$0.03287
4.01%
Monthly
Horizons Active Floating Rate Preferred Share ETF
HFP
$0.03472
5.65%
Monthly
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF
HFR
$0.02131
2.53%
Monthly
Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF
HMP
$0.01867
2.20%
Monthly
Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF
HPR
$0.03527
5.59%
Monthly
Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF
HSL
$0.01882
2.44%
Monthly
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(4)
HUF.U
$0.02031
2.42%
Monthly
HUF
$0.02031
2.42%
Monthly
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
HYI
$0.04646
6.24%
Monthly
* Based on the applicable September 22, 2020, net asset value per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.
(1)
Distributions for Horizons Active US Dividend ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under
(2)
Distributions for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those
(3)
Distributions for Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under
(4)
Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF are declared and paid in U.S.
Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.
About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $14.4 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.
