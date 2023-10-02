|
02.10.2023 18:54:36
Horizonte Minerals plunges 60% following cost overruns and delays at Araguaia
Shares of Horizonte Minerals (TSX: HZM) plummeted by 60% on Monday as the company announced that costs for its Araguaia nickel project in Brazil will escalate by at least 35% and that first production will be delayed.The cost and schedule changes follow detailed engineering and construction work, along with a comprehensive cost review, resulting in modifications to the design and execution scope, the company said.In October of last year, Horizonte increased the capital expenditure for Araguaia to $537 million.The company began building the Araguaia mine operation last May, with the aim of producing 29,000 tonnes of nickel a year mostly destined to supply the stainless steel market. Construction includes an open pit and a processing plant, which will produce ferronickel over an estimated 28-year period.The company initially anticipated the mine to commence operations in early 2024, but it now expects to delay the first production to Q3-2024.Shares of Horizonte Minerals fell 60% by 12:44 p.m. EDT. The developer has a market capitalization of $241 million.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Horizonte Minerals PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Horizonte Minerals PLCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Shutdown verhindert: Wall Street uneins -- ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Japanische Börse letztlich tiefer - Feiertagspause in Shanghai und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte deutliche Abschläge, der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls klar nach. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. An der japanischen Börse waren am Montag letztlich Verluste zu beobachten.