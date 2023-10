Horizonte Minerals plunges 60% following cost overruns and delays at Araguaia

Shares of Horizonte Minerals (TSX: HZM) plummeted by 60% on Monday as the company announced that costs for its Araguaia nickel project in Brazil will escalate by at least 35% and that first production will be delayed.The cost and schedule changes follow detailed engineering and construction work, along with a comprehensive cost review, resulting in modifications to the design and execution scope, the company said.In October of last year, Horizonte increased the capital expenditure for Araguaia to $537 million.The company began building the Araguaia mine operation last May, with the aim of producing 29,000 tonnes of nickel a year mostly destined to supply the stainless steel market. Construction includes an open pit and a processing plant, which will produce ferronickel over an estimated 28-year period.The company initially anticipated the mine to commence operations in early 2024, but it now expects to delay the first production to Q3-2024.Shares of Horizonte Minerals fell 60% by 12:44 p.m. EDT. The developer has a market capitalization of $241 million. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel