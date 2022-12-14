Hormel Foods Again Named to Annual Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List of America's Best-Run Companies

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation, (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has been named one of America's Best Run Companies, ranked No. 160 on the 2022 Management Top 250 list by Drucker Institute and published by The Wall Street Journal. Companies are evaluated on their performance in five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

"We are proud to once again be named one of America's best-run companies," said Jim Snee, Hormel Foods chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "We have an unwavering focus on delivering on our financial, business and corporate responsibility goals, and an equally strong commitment to team members, shareholders and customers."

"The Management Top 250 ranking is aimed at highlighting companies that have done a commendable job across a range of what can sometimes be competing management priorities," according to The Wall Street Journal. "It uses the late management guru Peter Drucker's principles to identify the companies that are most effectively managed."

The Management Top 250 ranking is based on a holistic measure of corporate effectiveness that was developed by the Drucker Institute, a part of Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, Calif. Effectiveness is defined as doing the right things well.

Throughout 2022, Hormel Foods has received numerous accolades, including being named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies and one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. The company has also been recognized as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes, one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and is part of the Investor's Business Daily annual report of the 100 Best ESG Companies.

The Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List is comprised of U.S. companies whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market, and which meet criteria related to their value and prominence.

See the full 2022 list here: https://www.drucker.institute/2022-drucker-institute-company-ranking/.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®,SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®,Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-again-named-to-annual-drucker-institute-management-top-250-list-of-americas-best-run-companies-301703502.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation