Hormel Foods Corp Q1 Profit Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $217.72 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $239.57 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.97 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $217.72 Mln. vs. $239.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $2.97 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.