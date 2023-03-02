+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
02.03.2023 12:33:09

Hormel Foods Corp Q1 Profit Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $217.72 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $239.57 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.97 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $217.72 Mln. vs. $239.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $2.97 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hormel Foods Corp.mehr Nachrichten