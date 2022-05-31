31.05.2022 14:00:00

Hormel Foods Corporation to Participate in the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

AUSTIN, Minn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, will be participating at the 2022 Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France. Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Swen Neufeldt, group vice president and president of Hormel Foods International Corporation, will represent the company. 

Hormel Foods corporate logo

WHEN:

Thursday, June 16, 2022


9:15 a.m. CEST (2:15 a.m. CT)

WEBCAST:

To listen to the live webcast, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.

WEBCAST REPLAY:

To listen to a replay of the webcast, go to the company's website http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, then click on News & Events and you will find a link to the webcast.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

(507) 437-5248

(507) 434-6352

ir@hormelcom

media@hormelcom

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-corporation-to-participate-in-the-deutsche-bank-dbaccess-global-consumer-conference-301557550.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hormel Foods Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hormel Foods Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hormel Foods Corp. 45,42 -0,98% Hormel Foods Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulse fehlen: ATX kaum bewegt -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Mittwoch auf die Nulllinie zurück, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen zeigt. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen