|
31.08.2023 13:02:16
Hormel Foods Projects Q4 EPS To Decline YoY; Expects Modest Volume Growth
(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) said the company expects its fourth quarter net earnings per share to be down from last year, reflecting continued weakness in the International segment and lower Retail segment results. The company projects fourth quarter net sales to be between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion. Hormel Foods expects modest volume growth in the fourth quarter.
The company previously received an unfavorable arbitration ruling involving an isolated commercial dispute with a third party. Hormel Foods noted that the associated one-time payment is expected to be made in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
The company projects full-year net earnings per share to be $1.51 to $1.57, and adjusted net earnings per share to be $1.61 to $1.67. Full-year net sales are anticipated in between a decline of 4% to flat.
Third quarter bottom line came in at $162.68 million, or $0.30 per share compared with $218.92 million, or $0.40 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, Hormel Foods reported adjusted earnings of $217.49 million or $0.40 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.96 billion from $3.03 billion last year.
Shares of Hormel Foods are down nearly 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hormel Foods Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Hormel Foods-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Hormel Foods-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.23
|Ausblick: Hormel Foods mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Hormel Foods-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Hormel Foods verloren (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Hormel Foods-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Hormel Foods abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Hormel Foods gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Hormel Foods-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Hormel Foods-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Hormel Foods-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Hormel Foods gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Hormel Foods-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Hormel Foods bedeutet (finanzen.at)